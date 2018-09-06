HARRISONBURG — Of all the opposing players to match up with James Madison during the Dukes’ 26-game winning streak between 2016 and ’17, Quintreil Chung probably had the toughest assignment.

His Norfolk State coaches tasked him with a switch from running back to linebacker just six days before the Spartans made the cross-state trek to Harrisonburg last year.

For Chung, that meant learning a new position in preparation for the defending national champions and their dynamic offense, which was led by then-starting quarterback Bryan Schor.

“I had actually never played linebacker a day in my life,” Chung, a senior, said with a laugh during a phone interview Wednesday. “I had played cornerback and safety in high school, and going into that game, I literally didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know how to watch film as a defensive player. I didn’t know how to study defense.

“My mind only thought as an offensive player, so going into that game, whatever happened just happened.”

What happened was Chung recorded a team-best 11 tackles in the Spartans’ 75-14 loss at JMU.

On Saturday, the Dukes make the trip to Norfolk State for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Dick Price Stadium, and with a year of defensive experience to learn from, Chung now anchors the Spartans’ unit at inside linebacker alongside Middle Tennessee State transfer Dale Craig.

The linebackers form what might be Norfolk State’s best position group.

“Those guys really run,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “Chung and [Craig], those are a couple of pretty good guys right there in that unit, so they’re going to be a challenge.”

Chung, who had a game-high 12 tackles in Norfolk State’s season-opening victory over Virginia State, said he’s finally settled at linebacker.

“Complete night and day,” Chung said. “Last year at James Madison, I was guessing most of the time, and I just happen to guess right most of the time.

“Against Virginia State, I was able to know what I was doing after studying it so much. I knew what calls to make, where to help my other players on defense line up and you can see it. I’m talking a lot more on field.”

Houston said his offense must recognize where Chung is aligned before the snap.

“Good player,” Houston said. “Plays with a lot of energy and a lot of intensity. Physical tackler.”

Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott said he leans on Chung to keep his defense together.

JMU ran for 472 yards and seven touchdowns against the Spartans in 2017.

“There’s growth and understanding in what he’s doing within the scheme of our defense,” Scott said of Chung. “He’s one of our team leaders and a guy I rely on heavily.

“It’s just been fun to see him embrace the role and he’s one of those whatever-it-takes-to-win kind of kids and that’s been his approach since the position switch.”