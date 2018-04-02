HARRISONBURG — It was a day that many associated with Charles “Lefty” Driesell feared may never come.

On four previous occasions, including each of the past two years, the legendary former James Madison basketball coach was a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and never received the call. On Saturday, the organization confirmed that Driesell will be enshrined in Springfield, Mass., this September as part of the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

“I coached at four universities and I didn’t take over Duke or North Carolina or UCLA or somewhere like that, I took over programs that were kind of down and put them in the NCAAs,” Driesell said on ESPN’s show announcing the Hall of Fame honorees Saturday. “When they told me I was in the Hall of Fame, I said it’s more an honor for my players and my coaches and assistant coaches and managers and trainers than it is for me. … It means all the world to me, it’s the capstone to my professional career.”

Many of his former players and assistants have been waiting for Driesell to finally earn this last hallmark of his career. The 86-year-old has been inducted in the halls of fame of each of his four coaching stops, entering JMU’s Hall of Fame in 2005, and being enshrined in the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007.

Driesell retired with the fourth-most wins of any coach at 786 and currently sits 11th all-time. He is the only coach to win 100 games at four different schools, leading all of them — Davidson, Maryland, JMU and Georgia State — to the NCAA Tournament. He is also the only coach to be named Coach of the Year in four different conferences, earning the distinction in the Colonial Athletic Association twice during his nine years at the helm of the Dukes.

Sherman Dillard, who was an assistant under Driesell at Maryland from 1980-85 after starring at JMU from 1973-78, echoed many of the other former colleagues and players who weren’t sure what took Driesell so long to be inducted.

“When you look at his résumé and his pedigree and the success he’s had, I don’t the know specifics on this about who else is that category,” Dillard said. “To be a Division I head coach at four programs and win 100 games, respectively, at those four programs and have the success that he’s had over the course of his coaching career. It’s a no brainer in my mind that Coach should be a Hall of Famer.”

Driesell’s first introduction to JMU’s administration, ironically enough likely came thanks to Dillard.

When the job at JMU opened after the 1984-85 season, Dillard had a serious interest in the position and asked Driesell to call on his behalf. In hindsight, Dillard said the conversation might have eventually led to Driesell getting the position when it became available again three years later.

“I asked Coach Driesell to make a call to the University, and what’s funny now that I’m thinking back on it, that might have been the introduction,” Dillard said. “Coach was recommending me and I think the folks at James Madison thought ‘We have a chance to get Lefty Driesell as coach.’”

The JMU Years

Once Driesell took the job at JMU before the 1988-89 season, everything about the legendary coach followed him to Harrisonburg. Darren McLinton, who played for the Dukes from 1992-96, said the way Driesell ran JMU’s program was not too different than the way he ran Maryland’s when he pledged to turn the Terrapins into “the UCLA of the East.”

“His statement is big-time basketball,” McLinton said. “He comes to JMU and he brings a big-time basketball feel to a mid-major school. We were playing big-time basketball. The way he went about things, the scheduling, who we played, the way we traveled and everything we did had a big-time basketball feel.

“It was a joy to play for him and me playing for him, I felt like I was a big-time guard.”

After a pedestrian 16-14 season in his first season with the Dukes, Driesell coached JMU to five straight seasons in which the Dukes at least tied for a share of the CAA crown. Madison went to the NIT in those first four seasons before finally winning the CAA Tournament in 1994 and earning the program’s first berth in the NCAA Tournament in 11 years.

Driesell held a 159-111 record in nine seasons at JMU, eight of which were winning seasons, before being let go in 1997.

“Lefty brought a lot to us,” JMU’s president at the time Ron Carrier, who died in September, told the News-Record in 2009. “Lefty was a great recruiter, a great name in basketball. He turned our program around. Quite frankly, looking back, as I look back, we should have kept him.”

Although Driesell was intense on the sideline and in interviews, it was the behind-the-scenes moments that McLinton and former teammate Louis Rowe, JMU’s current basketball coach, said made Driesell a successful head coach. They said he knew exactly when to ease up on his players after a few days of tough practices, but always brought out the best in his teams.

“A lot of the public persona is true, he was going to be honest, he was going to be a little loud,” said Rowe, who played under Driesell at JMU for two seasons between 1993-95. “When you see him in front of the mic or you see him coaching, you only get that rough, old-school, blatantly honest persona and nobody ever saw him the way he was with us when we needed him.”

McLinton recounted a moment during a snowstorm in Harrisonburg when Driesell used his four-wheel drive car to shuttle players to and from practice so they didn’t have to walk to the Convocation Center or risk driving themselves to the arena. It was those moments he said that more accurately define the relationship he had with players.

“What a lot of people don’t know is he’s easy to talk to,” McLinton said. “He may come across as unapproachable or people try to tippy-toe around him because every time we went on a road trip, he was the draw moreso than his teams. His door was always open and he always picked up his phone. He helped in a lot of ways, not just coaching, he was a mentor.

“He’s a caring guy and if you really have that connection like him, he’ll treat you like a son.”

Lasting Impact

Driesell had a major role in shaping the coaching careers of a pair of JMU’s future coaches. Dillard immediately succeeded Driesell and coached the Dukes from 1997-2004 while Rowe earned the job at his alma mater in 2016 and just finished his second year at the helm.

Dillard was plucked out of Laurel Park High School in Martinsville where he was the freshman coach to join Driesell’s staff at Maryland in 1980. The two had previously met when Dillard worked Driesell’s basketball camps at Maryland over the summer while playing at JMU, a job Dillard said was “one of the best things I did to enhance my career.”

Dillard said those camps allowed Driesell to become familiar with him and his work ethic and he earned a deeper appreciation for Driesell’s success.

“The one thing I thought was great was that even though I was young and new to the profession, Coach Driesell gave us a lot of latitude,” Dillard said. “He was an incredible mentor and guided me in the right direction and trusted me and my ability to do the job. He taught me a great deal about scouting and recruiting and work ethic and what it took to be a good coach.

“I learned a great deal of what I know today by working under Coach Driesell.”

Much like Driesell, Rowe’s strength as a coach is his recruiting, having brought in two All-CAA all-rookie team members among his first five freshmen. All of those who have committed to Madison during Rowe’s stint have mentioned Rowe’s honesty and how much he cares about his players as reasons why they decided to play for the Dukes.

Rowe, who has started his tenure 20-45, said those tenants of his coaching style are rooted in the lessons he learned from Driesell.

“Those are the two things I wanted to be not only as a coach but as a person,” Rowe said. “I wanted to be really honest and I wanted people to know that I care about them. If I can take those two things I’ve learned from him and apply them to my job here now, I think I’ll be a success.”

The enshrinement ceremony for the 13-person class is scheduled for Sept. 7 in Springfield. Among the other notable inductees in the 2018 class are former NBA greats Steve Nash, Jason Kidd, Grant Hill and Ray Allen along with former WNBA players Katie Smith and Tina Thompson. Former players Maurice Cheeks, Charlie Scott, Dino Rada and Ora Mae Washington round out the class with executives Rick Welts and Rod Thorn.

McLinton said he is excited to hear Driesell’s speech because he knows his coach will likely make some sort of joke about his extended wait.

“Be ready for his acceptance speech,” McLinton said, eliciting chuckles from Rowe in the background. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he said something like ‘Bout time I got in, I don’t know what you all were waiting on, but it’s bout time I got in.’ Just be ready for his acceptance speech.”