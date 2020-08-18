DukesofJMU - Former Dukes Rally Around Ex-OL Coach Powell

An instance, which could’ve been a blur lost in the chaotic and celebratory shower of purple-and-gold streamers, is unforgettable for Kyle Rigney.

The former James Madison national championship-winning center used the waning seconds of his college career on the field in Frisco, Texas, to seek out his offensive line coach Jamal Powell.

“In the closing minutes of the title game,” Rigney, now Bridgewater College’s offensive line coach, recalled, “I remember walking up to [Powell] and saying, ‘I’m glad they kept you around.’ And he said, ‘Well, I’m glad you came back.’ It was a cool, little surreal moment there at the end.”

Powell was one of two holdovers ex-JMU coach Mike Houston kept on his staff when he arrived in Harrisonburg prior to the 2016 campaign. The year before, another former Dukes coach, Everett Withers, had initially hired Powell to the school.

“It was just something where I did the four [years] and I didn’t like where everything was at [with the program],” Rigney said. “So I was ready to go on and do whatever I was going to do, but obviously with [Powell] being retained and sticking around … he was the big piece for me coming back for the fifth year and obviously having that great year in ’16.”

Rigney and his former JMU teammates all said Powell’s role in the title-capturing campaign was an underrated one. According to those Dukes, his mix of personal touch and football smarts provided players with a familiar, caring voice during difficult times or ones of change as the program yearned for a championship. They said that temperament Powell maintained ultimately allowed them to cultivate bonds with him that have stretched well beyond his two seasons at JMU.

And it’s why they’re all teaming up again to rally around Powell, his wife Rachel and their children now.

Over the last two years, Powell has faced daunting health issues – Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), colon cancer and, most recently, another occurrence of cancer.

“I think the thing with him is nothing will ever beat Coach Powell,” former Dukes quarterback Bryan Schor, an East Carolina graduate assistant coach, said. “Whatever happens, nothing will beat him because nothing will ever beat his will.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard and former JMU two-time All-American offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie said: “Even with everything going on, [Powell] has stuck to him and his true self. He doesn’t let anything keep him down and that’s the best part of all of it. It’s painful to see, but once you are able to get around him and talk to him, it get your spirits right back up.”

The symptoms of GBS began not long after Powell settled into his new job as offensive line coach at Southern Methodist in 2018. Between his time with JMU and SMU, he spent a season in the same capacity at Lamar.

“I remember almost two years ago sitting at a recruiting dinner with him and him saying, ‘Mitch, my hand has this tingling feeling,’” Mitch Kirsch, a former All-Colonial Athletic Association tackle at James Madison who followed Powell to become a graduate assistant at SMU, said.

“And I’m like ‘Oh, you’re being soft. You’ll be fine,’” Kirsch said. “Well, the next day he was in the hospital and we had our last official visits in June or July, and so then it was vacation for our entire staff. I can remember texting him like a week into vacation and I didn’t get a response back. Of course, I called Rachel, and she was like, ‘Yeah, we’re still in the hospital,’ and then at that point it was still really early and they didn’t know it was as serious as it was.

“So I came back 10 days later and I went to visit Jamal in the hospital and that’s when he was diagnosed with GBS. He went from 320 pounds to 260 pounds in three weeks. He lost all motor skills and could barely move his fingers, could barely lift up his legs or arms, so I remember the day very vividly. I walked into the hospital room and I just kind of lost it. He went from this giant, strong man who I saw as a Superman type of guy and a mentor of mine, and then having to see him at his lowest point, it was awful.”

Rigney said no one would know Powell was dealing with a diagnosis like that if they only could speak to him over the phone, and Kirsch said that is what’s so incredible about Powell in his battle against GBS and bouts with cancer.

The colon cancer first appeared about eight months ago, Kirsch said, before the cancer returned recently.

“I try to get it out of him,” Kirsch said. “It’s ‘How are you doing? How are you feeling?’ And it’s always the same response. He always says, ‘I’m great. I’m not worried about this and I live my life every day as happy as can be and I’ll take care of my family and I’ll be my same jolly, happy self.’ I can honestly say there hasn’t been a time when I looked at him and asked how he’s doing, and he’s said ‘I’m ready,’ or ‘I’m tired of this.’ That’s never come out of his mouth and it’s inspiring.”