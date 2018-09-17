HARRISONBURG — The Alliance of American Football startup league will have James Madison flair when its inaugural season begins in February.

Former Dukes defensive end Andrew Ankrah and wide receiver Ishmael Hyman both said they were drafted over the weekend by the league’s Orlando franchise and plan to play for the team.

“I’ve been out of the game for a while,” Ankrah said, “and I was hoping good news would come my way and I’m just happy I have the opportunity to play football again.”

Orlando, coached by Steve Spurrier, opens mini-camp in November.

Hyman said when he went to the AAF’s August Combine in Atlanta that Spurrier and former NFL pro bowl quarterback Michael Vick were in attendance. Vick is the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta franchise.

Spurrier, the former headman at Duke, Florida, South Carolina and of the Washington Redskins, is one of six ex-NFL coaches leading teams in the first season of the AAF.

“People probably don’t know much about the league right now, but this league is actually legit,” Hyman said. “Coach Spurrier even said it to us, ‘I wouldn’t have come out of retirement if it wasn’t.’”

Ankrah and Hyman were part of JMU’s FCS national championship squad in 2016 and helped the Dukes return to the title game as seniors last year.

In 2017, Ankrah was the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year for his 45 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His 23-yard scoop-and-score helped JMU win a conference game at Delaware.

Hyman collected 29 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at Madison.