FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Ex-Duke Ravenel Wins Football Title In Spanish League
HARRISONBURG — His professional football career started just like his college one ended — with a championship.
The only difference, former James Madison wide receiver Brandon Ravenel was more than 4,000 miles from home when he earned his second title across the Atlantic Ocean in Spain.
“It was awesome,” Ravenel said. “It was truly life changing for me.”
Ravenel’s Badalona Dracs won the Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano championship last month.
But a year ago at this time, Ravenel didn’t know what would come next in his life. He had auditioned in front of NFL and Canadian Football League scouts at JMU’s pro day that March, but nothing came of it — he wasn’t drafted, didn’t earn an undrafted free agent contract or even an invite to try out at a rookie minicamp — and this was fresh off of helping as a key offensive weapon for the Dukes en route to their second championship in school history.
During JMU’s 2016 postseason run, Ravenel recorded eight catches for 155 yards and two scores and returned a kick for a touchdown in a second-round playoff win over New Hampshire. The two-time All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team receiver hauled in 45 receptions for 720 yards and five touchdowns as a senior.
“I was kind of bent out of shape about [the NFL],” Ravenel said. “But then I came across the opportunity to play in Spain and my dad was just telling me, ‘You may never get that opportunity to play professionally again, let alone in a different country.’
“So he said, ‘Why not? Give it a shot and you never know what can happen.’ I went into it blind, just went with it and it ended up being one of the better decisions I’ve ever made.”
On the field, Ravenel proved he didn’t lose any speed in the year between his final game at Madison and the first time he stepped on the field as a member of the Dracs.
The Stafford native was featured in Badalona’s aerial attack and finished the season as the Spanish squad’s leading receiver, grabbing 84 catches for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns. He added three rushing scores, threw a touchdown, returned a punt for one and ran back a missed field goal for one more during the year.
“What was different from JMU was that we threw the ball about 90 percent of the time, which I loved,” Ravenel said. “In terms of everything else, it was about the same.
“I’d say it was the same rules as college because we still used the college-sized football over there, but it was the same style of play, so it wasn’t hard adjusting to the game. A lot of the teams liked to run the football there, so maybe our team was ahead a little bit, but I loved how we passed the ball a lot. It was something different than what everyone else was doing.”
Ravenel also caught a touchdown in Badalona’s 33-26 LNFA title-bout victory over the Murcia Cobras on June 2.
“Our coaches did an amazing job,” Ravenel said. “They’ve all been to America multiple times to go to different conventions and clinics to pick some of the coaches’ brains here, but they knew a lot and I thought some of our coaches could’ve coached somewhere in America.
“And they bounced me around a little bit. I played both inside and outside receiver, and even sometimes I’d lineup in the backfield and catch passes out of the backfield.”
As much as Ravenel enjoyed his on-field success, he said immersing himself in a completely different culture enhanced his time there. It was his first extended stay outside the United States.
Ravenel moved to Spain in January and lived on the outskirts of Barcelona before returning stateside last month.
“I was really hesitant about doing it after the NFL didn’t work out, I thought I would settle down and get into life,” Ravenel said. “And when I first got over there I didn’t really know what to expect, but I met a lot of people and the people over there were really, really nice. Obviously, English is not the language that is spoken over there, so it took a little getting used to, but I was surrounded by good-character people.”
He said the team set him up in a house, which he shared with one of his teammates, and that he ate whatever new food he could try.
“It took a while to get used to — about a week — for my stomach,” Ravenel said. “I loved the food there, and the biggest difference between the food here and there is that here in America we put a lot of preservatives in our food so that it’ll last longer, so we can have a lot. In Spain, they don’t put a lot of stuff in their food, so it’s really fresh and tastes different.”
Now, Ravenel is figuring out what’s next.
He said he will play another season in Europe, but isn’t sure of where to go — there’s an option of possibly returning to Badalona or there’s a German league that has piqued his interest if he can land a contract offer from a team there.
He knows in the U.S. that the XFL is returning and that the Alliance of American Football looks like it has promise, but said being exposed to something different has his attention.
“I’ve had people ask me if I’m ever going to try to go to the NFL again and honestly,” Ravenel said, “ … playing overseas, it’s been a top-three experience in my life, for sure.
“And I’ve heard about those leagues. They sound like a good thing, but fortunately, I’ve made up my mind already.
“I’ll go overseas again for the 2019 season and play. With such a good experience, it was so much fun, and I’m sure these new leagues in America will be great and they’d pay a good amount of money, but some of the experiences I’ve had being overseas and people I’ve met really isn’t something I want to give away, so I’m going to go again. In the future, maybe I could give [the NFL] a shot again.”