HARRISONBURG — Harry O’Kelly isn’t catching any opponent by surprise this season.

“We’re getting a lot of safe looks,” the James Madison sophomore punter said.

When JMU fell behind Elon this past Saturday, the Dukes used a reverse that went for a gain of 12 yards to ignite energy into the offense.

Last season when the team needed a spark, coaches occasionally turned to O’Kelly to give the squad a lift. He executed three fake punts including one in JMU’s 2017 national title game loss to North Dakota State. Against the Bison, O’Kelly carried for a 24-yard gain off a fake in the fourth quarter to keep the hopes of a championship alive.

But O’Kelly said the opportunity to take off hasn’t been there through the first six contests.

“It kind of shows a little bit of respect from the other team,” O’Kelly said. “There’s a lot of teams just playing hold and I’m not feeling much pressure from the kicks right now, which gives me more time to get rid of the ball.”

He also said JMU hasn’t practiced fake punting as much this season since most of the unit’s personnel is younger than the punt team was last year.

O’Kelly is averaging 40.8 yards per punt, netting three punts longer than 50 yards while pinning the opponent inside its own 20-yard line nine times.

“I’m trying to transition more into a traditional punter,” O’Kelly said. “So you’ll see a lot more of that and taking away the other stuff because we think that it’s better coverage-wise and I think it’ll be more beneficial for the team.”