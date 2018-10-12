Foes Won't Let Dukes Fake Punt
HARRISONBURG — Harry O’Kelly isn’t catching any opponent by surprise this season.
“We’re getting a lot of safe looks,” the James Madison sophomore punter said.
When JMU fell behind Elon this past Saturday, the Dukes used a reverse that went for a gain of 12 yards to ignite energy into the offense.
Last season when the team needed a spark, coaches occasionally turned to O’Kelly to give the squad a lift. He executed three fake punts including one in JMU’s 2017 national title game loss to North Dakota State. Against the Bison, O’Kelly carried for a 24-yard gain off a fake in the fourth quarter to keep the hopes of a championship alive.
But O’Kelly said the opportunity to take off hasn’t been there through the first six contests.
“It kind of shows a little bit of respect from the other team,” O’Kelly said. “There’s a lot of teams just playing hold and I’m not feeling much pressure from the kicks right now, which gives me more time to get rid of the ball.”
He also said JMU hasn’t practiced fake punting as much this season since most of the unit’s personnel is younger than the punt team was last year.
O’Kelly is averaging 40.8 yards per punt, netting three punts longer than 50 yards while pinning the opponent inside its own 20-yard line nine times.
“I’m trying to transition more into a traditional punter,” O’Kelly said. “So you’ll see a lot more of that and taking away the other stuff because we think that it’s better coverage-wise and I think it’ll be more beneficial for the team.”
Fornadel Impressing Up Front
Since the end of last season, James Madison’s offensive line has undergone changes.
The Dukes have a new position coach, Steve Shankweiler, and have shuffled personnel across the front in the preseason and more recently during the season due to the suspension of Jahee Jackson.
Shankweiler said the steadiest player in his group is sophomore right tackle Liam Fornadel.
“To me there’s a standard of what the starting right guard, right tackle or center should be,” Shankweiler said. “So who has achieved that level? I think we’ve probably got one that is consistently playing at what I call an all-conference level, and that would be Liam Fornadel.
“Fundamentally, he’s probably come further than anybody in terms of being able to maintain that standard.”
Shankweiler said he has meshed his teaching style with what the Dukes were already doing offensively to improve the offensive line play.
Before yielding five sacks to Elon this past Saturday, JMU had given up just four sacks in its previous five games while rushing for at least 163 yards in all games but the weather-shortened one-quarter contest at Norfolk State.
“They’ve got a long way to go, but they’ve gotten progressively better,” Shankweiler said. “I think that’s really, as a coach, what you’re supposed to ask for. They’ve bought in for the most part. We still have to do some things in terms of consistency, in terms of leadership, in terms of their demeanor, but it’s coming.
“We’re trying to get where we’re aggressive, where we’re physical,” Shankweiler said. “We’re not trying to be finesse — run right, run left. We’re trying to be more downhill. We’re trying to tie into what [strength coach] John Williams is doing in the strength program and making that efficient on the field.”
Watch For McClenton
When James Madison tries to get back to its winning ways Saturday at Villanova, the Dukes will have to keep Wildcats wide receiver Jarrett McClenton in check.
The 5-foot-7, 155-pound senior is having his most productive year yet, hauling in 25 catches for 410 yards and five touchdowns through six games.
“I knew I could always play well,” McClenton said. “It was just a matter of making the plays when they came to me.”
McClenton is Villanova’s leading receiver and grabbed a game-winning 30- yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats’ Week 1 win at FBS Temple.