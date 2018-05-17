HARRISONBURG — Louis Rowe spent most of last season feeling like he missed out on Devon Flowers.

The James Madison basketball coach spent most of the 2017 summer recruiting period prioritizing guards to stock up his roster for the departures of Joey McLean after this past season and Stuckey Mosley after next year. Although Flowers was on the Dukes’ radar, they were not quick enough to sign the 6-foot-9 forward from the Potomac School.

Flowers signed with Loyola (Md.) in November and as his senior stats started to filter in to the JMU coaching staff, Rowe said he knew the Dukes probably missed out on a great fit.

“By the time we had had all those meetings and conversations, he had committed because he committed early,” Rowe said. “Obviously he’s right there in D.C. and I’m getting the stats and I’m hearing people talking and we were in meetings saying, ‘Loyola got a good one, that kid is going to be pretty good. He’s a really good player and he’s a forward and he fits in our style.’”

Then the Greyhounds changed coaches and the Dukes had their second chance.

“As soon as we found out what was going on, [we] jumped in there,” Rowe said. “We got in kind of quick, we knew the people around him there and we were able to get him down first. ... We knew we liked him and we were really excited and got him down here with his mom and he had what I hope was a pretty good visit and wound up a week later just saying, ‘You know, Coach, this is where I want to be.’”

Last week, Flowers became the third recruit to sign with the Dukes, joining Deshon Parker — who inked in November — and Jonathan Hicklin, who signed his letter of intent last month. Flowers fills JMU’s need for a stretch forward, giving Rowe the ability to play both small and big lineups more fluidly.

The third-year coach said Flowers fit everything the Dukes were looking for from a potential forward prospect.

“He’s exactly what we were looking for, he has length, he has athleticism and he has skill at the forward position,” Rowe said. “He can be really versatile, play multiple positions — a true point forward. He’s a guy we feel like has a great foundation, a really hard worker, coachable, competitive — which I loved and I thought was really underrated about him.”

Flowers should slide in effortlessly with the other forwards on JMU’s roster. Rising sophomores Zach Jacobs and Greg Jones were also versatile in the Dukes’ schemes last season, but were power-based forwards, whose strength served as their main weapons.

However, Flowers is more comfortable on the perimeter than either Jacobs or Jones, giving Rowe more options to pair forwards depending upon the needs of the game.

“[Jacobs and Jones] are versatile,” Rowe said. “If you look at how they played this year Greg played everything from the 3 to the 5 and Zach played both 4 and 5 this year. And they’ll be asked to do that again next year, but the way they move to those positions is a lot different than the way a guy like Devon can.

“They move around in those positions, but it’s a little more power-based and a little more strength-based and Devon is really, really fluid and more finesse and comfortable away from the basket.”

The Flowers signing leaves the Dukes with two more open scholarships. Wednesday was the deadline for recruits to sign letters of intent, but schools can still sign incoming players to a grant-in-aid.

Rowe said he was not going to let the artificial deadline rush his recruiting process and that the coaches are still vetting prospects. He added that he wants to make sure every player he brings in will be the right fit for JMU.

“Devon was an absolute match to what we want to do on and off the court,” Rowe said. “Deshon Parker, people forget about him, but I’m so glad we got him early. And Hick is do-it-all, really not a selfish, really team-[oriented], can pass it, can make plays for himself or for others.

“These last two classes, we did a good job at least getting kids we like to coach, I know there were some ups and downs, but they’re kids we like to coach.”