HARRISONBURG — Tom Flacco and Towson are a pair that had to have each other.

“All we needed was a quarterback, and Tom is that guy,” Tigers senior defensive back Monty Fenner said.

Behind Flacco, a 24-year-old junior signal-caller who had previous stops at Western Michigan and Rutgers, No. 15 Towson can guarantee itself a spot in the postseason for the first time since reaching the FCS national title game in 2013 with a win this Saturday over No. 7 James Madison at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

In his first fall with the Tigers, Flacco ranks third nationally and leads the Colonial Athletic Association in total offense with 340 yards per game. He’s also accounted for 29 total touchdowns – 25 through the air and four on the ground – and is the frontrunner for CAA Offensive Player of the Year.

“I started out at [Camden County] community college, then Western Michigan, Rutgers, and Towson, so it’s different,” said Flacco, the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco.

Tom Flacco was a baseball star, too. The Philadelphia Phillies picked him in the 32nd round of the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft out of Eastern High School in Voorhees, N.J.

“It definitely was a journey,” Flacco said. “But I was patient throughout it and I can’t be happier to be at Towson.

“But one of the main things when I was transferring was, ‘Where can I go play?’ You know, I’d been out of high school for this long and my family had been waiting to see me play again, and I wanted to get on the field.”

At the same time this past offseason, Towson coach Rob Ambrose was unhappy with the quarterbacks on his roster and in search of another to compete with Ryan Stover, who threw for 2,000 yards as a freshman last year.

“We had one good quarterback that had needed some growing up to do,” Ambrose said. “And we weren’t really happy where we were last spring and how we finished up at that position, so I said I was going to leave it open and go chase a transfer guy.

“I talked to some really quality young men and some really, really good quarterbacks who have the ability to be exceptional and lead an offense, but the thing that was the difference for us and the difference for Tom was family.

“Everybody has talent. Everybody has a skill set, but after five minutes with him, I knew this guy fit into the family program that we have here.”

Towson leads the conference in scoring (38.7 points per game) and total offense (470.8 yards per game) as Flacco has earned CAA Offensive Player of the Week honors three times. He’s thrown for more than 300 yards on four occasions and had a 253-yard passing, 185-yard rushing, four-touchdown performance in the Tigers’ win over The Citadel in September.

JMU coach Mike Houston said Flacco plays like former Dukes quarterback Bryan Schor.

Schor led JMU to a national title in 2016 and consecutive outright CAA crowns. Two years ago when Schor was the CAA Offensive Player of the Year, he was responsible for 27 total touchdowns while completing 73 percent of his throws at the time the award was announced.

“As we’re getting ready for practice,” Houston said, “I was talking with [offensive coordinator Donnie] Kirkpatrick just about what we were facing defensively and I told him that Flacco reminds me a lot of Bryan.

“[Flacco] may be a touch faster, but certainly his ability to extend plays and throw the ball accurately down the field is something that we were very accustomed to here for several years.”

Schor, just like Flacco, had an unrelenting path to get to his CAA school, too. Before arriving at JMU, Schor spent a semester at Lackawanna Community College after Miami (Ohio) University rescinded his scholarship offer when coach Chuck Martin took over the RedHawks job when Don Treadwell was fired.

Flacco might have fit at Western Michigan had coach P.J. Fleck not left for Minnesota or at Rutgers had offensive coordinator Jerry Kill not retired due to health reasons.

“When you’re tested so many times,” Flacco said, “and you go to these places, you go to these schools and you don’t have that success, it’s frustrating.

“But I took pride in that I was able to make decisions that were big decisions, but also the right decisions, so that’s what I take pride in with that journey. I feel like I made decisions when I needed to and it turned out to be the right one.”

Ambrose, who coincidentally lost the recruiting battle for Schor to JMU, said Flacco has helped his team come together.

“You don’t graduate in three years while being at two separate institutions unless you’re extremely intelligent,” Ambrose said. “He’s a hard worker. He’s a blue-collar guy, and I know it blows everybody’s mind that he’s a blue-collar guy with a name like Flacco, but he’s a tremendous competitor, he’s a great passer and people don’t give him enough credit for that.

“People think he’s just an athlete or an ex-baseball player, but he is truly a quarterback and after spending five, maybe 10 minutes with me and my brother [Towson offensive coordinator Jared Ambrose], I said, ‘I want him,’ and in the end he wanted to be here, too, so it was a perfect fit.”