HARRISONBURG — Coming off a trip to the postseason that included a run to the third round of the WNIT, it’s clear the James Madison women’s basketball team is eager for more this season. And with good reason. The Dukes return all five starters from a team that ran through the Colonial Athletic Association with a 16-2 record and have what should be a deep bench behind them. JMU is the favorite to win the CAA and it’s the third time the Dukes have been picked to do so in as many years since Sean O’Regan took over as head coach. But each of O’Regan’s first two seasons included a loss to Elon in the CAA Tournament, preventing the Dukes from making the NCAA Tourney. Here are five questions JMU will begin to answer when the season tips off tonight against George Washington at the Convocation Center:

Just How Good Can This Team Be?

It might seem like a simple, generic question, but we know this team should be good. The Dukes should be the best team in the CAA, but we should find out quickly if, in fact, this could be a team that can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the nation. The season opener against GW is no cupcake, the Colonials are picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10. The rest of the non-conference schedule includes games against Georgetown, Liberty, Dayton, Wake Forest and St. John’s. Not to mention a trip to Maryland to take on the No. 9 team in the country. The Dukes have an opportunity, and potential, to make a big statement before even getting into conference play.

Is This The Year The Dukes Make It Back To The NCAA Tournament?

Question No. 2 certainly ties into the first. The Dukes have made the postseason 13 straight seasons, including six NCAA Tournament berths. Being in the mix for the Big Dance has been the expectation for JMU for more than a decade. But lately, the CAA has been considered a one-bid league and when it comes down to a conference tournament over a single weekend anything can happen. For the regular-season success, O’Regan’s teams have had to settle for the WNIT after being knocked off in the CAA Tournament. If the Dukes can win the conference tourney this season, something they are more than capable of, they won’t have to sweat the selection show in March. But JMU’s schedule was put together as something of a contingency for that. The trip to Maryland, for instance, is a shot to really catch the selection committee’s eye and build a strong résumé for an at-large selection.

How Did This Junior Class Get So Loaded?

On the one hand, it’s a bit ridiculous to talk about next season when this one hasn’t even begun. But on the other, when you look at all the talented juniors the Dukes would presumably have back for a senior campaign next year, it’s hard not to think about this being the potential beginning of an incredible multi-season run. Along with senior point guard Logan Reynolds, the Dukes will start four juniors — Lexie Barrier, Kamiah Smalls, Kelly Koshuta and Kayla Cooper-Williams. All four of them have picked up an All-CAA honor at some point, including Smalls who is the preseason conference Player of the Year. Another junior, Jackie Benitez, could likely start for any other team in the CAA, and somewhat lost in the mix is 6-2 forward Devon Merritt, who has shown she is capable of putting up double-doubles against solid competition. O’Regan’s first recruiting class as head coach was sensational from the beginning with Smalls and Barrier leading the way, but the additions of Koshuta and Benitez as transfers really pushed it over the top.

Can The Dukes Shoot It From Deep?

JMU didn’t exactly struggle offensively last season, averaging nearly 64 points per game. Smalls and Barrier are great at getting into the lane and scoring while Koshuta has some nearly unstoppable moves when she gets the ball in the post. But the Dukes shot just 26 percent from 3-point range while their opponents made better than 30 percent. Those are the kinds of numbers that can help a less talented team stay in the game. JMU should be better in that regard this season. Smalls and Barrier have continued to work on that aspect of their game while newcomers such as Eleanore Marciszewski and Madison Green should be solid 3-point shooters off the bench.

How Deep Is The Bench?