DukesofJMU - Five JMU Alums Make 53-Man Rosters

There will be at least a few former James Madison football alums to watch on Sundays this fall.

Initial 53-man rosters were announced across the NFL on Saturday, and five ex-Dukes earned spots with various franchises.

Rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci made the Dallas Cowboys on the heels of his first training camp with the club. DiNucci was a seventh-round draft choice of Dallas this past April.

The Washington Football Team kept second-year cornerback Jimmy Moreland. Third-year safety Raven Greene stuck with the Green Bay Packers. And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opted to keep a pair of former JMU offensive linemen – Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells. Stinnie is entering his third season in the league and Wells is entering his seventh.

Late last month Greene said he felt like he was poised for a bounce back season after missing most of the 2019 campaign with injury. He’s expected to fill a hybrid safety-linebacker role for the Packers.

“We’re certainly expecting big things out of Raven this year,” Green Bay defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said.

Moreland should figure to play a significant role in the secondary for Washington. In his first season with the team last year he recorded 41 tackles and four pass breakups.

DiNucci appeared more and more likely to remain in Dallas after the Cowboys released quarterback Clayton Thorson earlier this week. DiNucci and Thorson were competing for the third-string job. Dallas’ starting signal-caller is two-time Pro Bowl selection Dak Prescott and the club has veteran Andy Dalton as its backup.

Last year’s Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year, DiNucci, was the lone former JMU player with rookie status to earn a job. Defensive end Ron’Dell Carter was waived by the Cowboys on Sunday while earlier in the training camp period, the Baltimore Ravens cut defensive end John Daka and Los Angeles Rams cut wide receiver Brandon Polk. According to the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Texans waived tight end Dylan Stapleton, but the two sides agreed on a multiple-week injury settlement after Stapleton fractured his shoulder.

Others cut were tight end Daniel Brown (New York Jets), wide receiver Rashard Davis (Tennessee Titans), wide receiver Ishmael Hyman (Carolina Panthers), safety Dean Marlowe (Buffalo Bills) and running back Marcus Marshall (Tennessee Titans).