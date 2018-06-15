HARRISONBURG — Bernard Clark Jr.’s first task is to make Robert Morris faster.

“The thing I noticed when I first got to Robert Morris is we had a team that was eager to learn, wanted to grow and that wanted to get better,” the first-year Colonials coach said. “We just didn’t have a ton of team speed.”

Clark, a former University of Miami and NFL linebacker, spent the past four seasons working in the Colonial Athletic Association at Albany, with the last three coming as defensive coordinator.

He was tabbed as Robert Morris coach in December and is readying for his first season as headman of any squad. His first job in college coaching came at James Madison, where he led defensive ends in 1998 and 1999.

On Sept. 15, Clark will return to Harrisonburg when the Dukes host the Colonials in their home opener at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“The CAA has more athletes,” Clark said. “We have a couple of guys, but we just don’t have that team speed.

“It’s not like what they have at James Madison, and that’s probably the biggest difference I noticed between the CAA and [Northeast Conference] is that there’s far more faster guys on the field in the CAA. When I was at Albany, every week you go against somebody with team speed whereas here, it’s not the entire team that’s fast. It’s more about the individual speed.”

The last NEC foe — Central Connecticut State — to play at JMU got blown out 56-21 in 2016.

To increase his roster’s athleticism, Clark brought in FBS transfers from Bowling Green, LSU and Temple.

He said running back Terence Stephens (Bowling Green) and tight end Steve Petrick (Temple) should help right away. Stephens ran for 121 yards on 26 carries and had eight kickoff returns for 142 yards over two seasons with the Falcons. Petrick played in games against East Carolina, Tulsa and Notre Dame for the Owls.

“Those are two transfers we got that we feel good about,” Clark said. “And obviously they’re a step above and transferred from a much faster level.”

Quarterback Caleb Lewis (LSU) will have competition as returning signal-caller Jimmy Walker, who threw for 1,669 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, is back for his senior year.

RMU’s top three receivers — Tim Vecchio, Brandon Magee and Warren Robinson — from 2017 are all back as well.

Clark said throughout the spring his staff tried to figure out how to best fit its offensive and defensive systems to the existing personnel.

“It’s still a process because of what we talked about earlier,” Clark said. “We’re still trying to find some team speed. We’ve got to find some.

“We did some base things more than anything else and we didn’t really do anything elaborate. It was more about trying to see where we are personnel wise because we’re still trying to find that team speed. And that’s where it becomes a little blurred for us, it’s ‘can we do this? Or can we do that?’ There were things we were trying and it was ‘oh, that won’t work.’”

On defense, senior linebacker Adam Wollet comes off of leading the team with 108 total tackles in 2017. Defensive lineman Amir Fenwick returns for his senior year, too, after registering 35 tackles and six tackles for loss last season.

Fenwick was an All-NEC first-team choice and Wollett was an All-NEC second-team selection.

“That’s the only thing that comes to mind about [having JMU on the schedule], is at least we’re familiar with them,” Clark said with a chuckle. “You know and I know it’s not going to be an easy game. There’s no if, ands or buts about it.

“They’re a very strong football team, so when you look at them on the schedule, you say, ‘Oh boy,’ that’s what you say more than anything, especially when you look at their team speed compared to the team speed we have.

“I’ve been playing against those guys over the past few years and I know the team speed that they have. It’s one of those things where we’re a little ways away and we know it’s going to take a lot of planning and hard work to compete.”