CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Through the first four weeks of the season, Percy Agyei-Obese has learned not to waste any of his touches.

“Everyone in the room could start,” the James Madison junior running back said of his position group. “So whenever you get an opportunity, you’ve got to make the most of the opportunity. And I had mine, so I took advantage of it.”

His initial carry didn’t come until 11 plays into JMU’s opening series during its 37-14 win at Chattanooga on Saturday.

But Agyei-Obese used it well and made like a bumper car, bouncing off the opposition on a 9-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Agyei-Obese looked as if he’d be tackled near the 8-yard line and then again around the 1-yard line, but the Mocs couldn’t corral him and he crossed the goal line.

“I always keep my legs moving and keep my legs driving,” he said. “I don’t like to be denied, especially in the red zone. And I know my offensive line is working hard up front and is firing on all cylinders, so I have to do my part to do the best I can do.”

It was the first of two touchdowns for Agyei-Obese, who scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter, as part of his career-high 114-yard rushing performance while averaging six yards per carry.

He became the first member of the Dukes to rush for more than 100 yards in a game this season and is the first to do it since quarterback Ben DiNucci and former running backs Trai Sharp and Cardon Johnson all did in last year’s regular-season finale at Towson.

“He’s got some physicality in him and they were having a hard time tackling him,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of Agyei-Obese.

Agyei-Obese’s game-long 22-yard run and then his 18-yard run set up his second score as he wore down Chattanooga’s defense.

“When I get the ball, I’m in the zone and I think, ‘let’s move the ball forward,’” Agyei-Obese said. “And always in the red zone, I’m thinking, ‘I’ve got to get in. I’ve got to get in,’ and I try not let one person bring me down and I try to keep the ball moving to get as many yards as I can.”

Agyei-Obese began the season as JMU’s starter and earned the first six carries in the team’s season-opening loss at West Virginia. But he fumbled on the sixth carry and then didn’t start any of the next three contests, though, he notched two rushing touchdowns in reserve during last week’s win over Morgan State.

He said was glad to make an impact Saturday beginning with his first run.

“It did get me going,” Agyei-Obese said. “Definitely scoring early and touching the end zone early, it got me hot. But I came into the game focused.”