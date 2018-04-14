HARRISONBURG — After 14 spring practices the James Madison football program is far from having all its questions answered ahead of the 2018 season, but coach Mike Houston said he is pleased with his team’s progress.

The Dukes conclude drills today with the annual spring game at 1 p.m. inside Bridgeforth Stadium.

“I want to see no injuries and really good competition,” Houston said. “I want them to go out there and play, and if we can do that without being sloppy — I don’t want to see dropped passes, false starts, blown coverages — and play like we’ve been practicing, I think everybody will be as excited as I am.”

Under Houston, JMU is 28-2 with consecutive Colonial Athletic Association titles and national championship game appearances — winning it all two seasons ago over Youngstown State and falling short this past January to North Dakota State.

But most of the starters and key contributors from the last two seasons are gone, including Bryan Schor, who graduates as the school’s all-time leader for passing touchdowns (62), passing yards (7,078), completions (559) and total offense (8,241). That has left Houston and his staff with a battle for the starting quarterback job, which began as a four-man race at the outset of spring but has narrowed down to three since.

Houston said he would try to make sure junior Cole Johnson, junior Ben DiNucci and redshirt freshman Gage Moloney split reps equally today throughout the game.

“We’ll see who gets the first snap and I wouldn’t read too much into that for anybody,” Houston said. “It’ll be a flip of a coin or something like that because they’ve all done quality things, especially the two older ones. They’ve shown why they’ve been successful thus far in their careers and that they are ready for whatever comes at them.

“And I think Gage has had a great spring, but he’s still a freshman, so there’s a lot he hasn’t seen yet.”

Johnson earned the first snap with the first-team offense in each of JMU’s scrimmages the past two Saturdays.

DiNucci, who joined the Dukes after transferring from Pittsburgh in January, said he’s gained better understanding of the offense over the last five weeks.

“People see all the shifts and motions and expect it to be tough,” DiNucci said. “And there’s been some bumps, but I’m comfortable with how I’ve progressed and I feel good.”

What Houston said he feels good about is the offensive line. It’s possible JMU has found its starting unit already as junior left tackle Jahee Jackson, sophomore left guard Zaire Bethea, junior center Mac Patrick, freshman right guard Jake Glavin and sophomore right tackle Liam Fornadel have smoothly gelled together.

“The way they have come along, the way they’re playing, their attitude, their execution, their demeanor and the way they come off the football,” Houston said. “I think we’ve got a shot to be pretty good up front coming out of spring.”

On the other side of the line of scrimmage, JMU’s defensive front has strengthened with the influx of transfers as the unit has added Paris Black (Wake Forest), Juwan Moye (Virginia) and Matt Terrell (Garden City Community College). Additionally junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter is putting together maybe the best spring of any player on the roster.

“I think he has come into his own,” Houston said of Carter.