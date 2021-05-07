DukesofJMU - FIGHT FOR FRISCO

“They’re a powerhouse and have been the No. 1 team in the country,” Sam Houston defensive lineman Joseph Wallace said. “We’re not looking down on those guys. We know this is a huge game and we’re really excited for this one.”

The improvement of the offense has alleviated some pressure off the defense, which has been good all spring. The Dukes are fourth nationally for total defense and scoring defense and third in the subdivision for rushing defense.

“I definitely feel like we’re playing our best football right now,” Agyei-Obese, JMU’s leading rusher with 619 yards and eight scores on the ground, said. “Cole is fitting into the groove and his chemistry with the receivers is getting better and better each week.”

Cignetti and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery have added new wrinkles with different formations each of the past four games and those tactical decisions are putting senior quarterback Cole Johnson in great shape to lead the offense. He’s coming off his best game as a starter, in which he was 14-of-17 for 251 yards and two touchdowns against North Dakota.

What must be most encouraging for Cignetti and company is how the Dukes’ offense has evolved and come to life, averaging 52.9 more total yards per game in the postseason than it did in the regular season.

Dukes senior defensive lineman Mike Greene said: “I think we have a good chance of going down there and playing a good game, but they have a good team, of course. We’ll go out there and fight for the chance to go to Frisco.”

“But this is a big game and there’s a lot on the line for both teams,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said when asked about the level of fuel the playoff committee provided his bunch, “so there’s a lot of motivation on both sides. And at the end of the day, the team that executes best on the field will come out on top. I think our guys have had a really good mindset for a while now and have been very focused, and so there’s a lot of things that go into that.”

“It’s an interesting place,” seventh-year Sam Houston coach K.C. Keeler said. “At about two o’clock in the afternoon, that sun will be beating down on their side and it’s going down behind us. We’ve had a 21-game and 23-game win streak here, so it’s a tough place to play.”

But that same group reversed course when they put together the tournament field, and not only did the Dukes fall off the No. 1-line, the committee favored Sam Houston (8-0) for No. 2 seed. So, the Bearkats have the advantage of hosting this meeting in the Lone Star State. They’re 15-0 all-time in the playoffs at Bowers Stadium.

JMU (7-0) won an opening-round contest over VMI and then a quarterfinal tilt with North Dakota this past Sunday in Harrisonburg, where the Dukes have an 11-game postseason home winning streak dating back to 2016. And throughout the regular season it appeared that they were destined to stay at Bridgeforth Stadium up until the championship bout, having maintained the No. 1 spot in the polls since early March and having earned the FCS playoff committee’s top ranking in its lone public reveal prior to the playoffs.

“We’re probably more focused on mentally being prepared than physically being prepared,” Agyei-Obese said. “That’s how it’s going to be, but everyone is prepared for what we want to do.”

Today at 2:30 p.m., the third-seeded Dukes’ playoff run continues in the FCS national semifinals. But with a trip to the title game on the line, they’re on the road and on short rest against No. 2-seed Sam Houston at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

“Everyone is prepared in the locker room,” JMU senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “Everyone has the right mentality. We all know what needs to be done and that everyone needs to do their part this week.”

James Madison keeps improving, and the Dukes are confident about their upward trajectory the further they get into this postseason.

The Coaches: Cignetti and Keeler lead two staffs, which are probably more familiar with each other than you would think considering the Dukes reside in the Colonial Athletic Association and the Bearkats play in the Southland Conference.

Keeler, the former Delaware coach, previously employed JMU offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski, and said the two are good friends.

“Damian is really as bright of a football coach as I’ve ever been around,” Keeler said. “… But one of the things I appreciated about Wrobo is he did a great job of seeing what I have and if there’s some things I have to tweak and even if it’s philosophical things. He’s not going to try to fit a square peg into a round hole. And with what [JMU] does, they do a great job of covering you up with those big bodies and then those [running] backs make you right. I see a lot of similarities of what Wrobo did with me at Delaware and what he’s doing at James Madison.”

Additionally, Dukes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and Sam Houston offensive coordinator Ryan Carty have called plays against each other before. Carty was previously the offensive coordinator at New Hampshire and Hetherman was previously the defensive coordinator at Maine. New Hampshire and Maine are CAA rivals.

“And the first thing Ryan Carty said to me was, ‘[Hetherman] is really good,’” Keeler said with a laugh.

Keeler is 67-22 at the helm of the Bearkats and 241-95-1 in his 27th overall season as a head coach. Cignetti is 21-2 in his second season leading the Dukes and 88-28 in his 10th season as a head coach.

The Quarterbacks: This will be the first week in the postseason that both defenses don’t see a freshman quarterback on the other side.

Johnson is the oldest signal-caller left in the field, and over the last four games when he’s been at his best, he’s completed 66 percent of his passes (55-of-86) for 910 yards and five touchdowns compared to only two interceptions.

“He’s playing really, really well right now,” Cignetti said. “I’ve got total faith and confidence in him and I think he’s having a lot of fun. He’s unflappable and has really good poise.”

Fourth-year junior Eric Schmid has a variety of weapons to throw to for Sam Houston, tossing for 2,381 yards and 16 touchdowns this spring. He’s also completed 13 passes for 40 or more yards this season, so Sam Houston can get the ball quickly down the field if it needs to.

Against North Dakota State, his 47-yard pass to wide receiver Ife Adeyi setup his 6-yard game-winning touchdown run with less than four minutes to play.

Series History: The two schools have met only once before, but JMU’s 65-7 throttling of Sam Houston in the 2016 FCS national quarterfinals came en route to the Dukes’ second national championship and left an impact on the Bearkats’ program.

“We were embarrassed in ’16 when [former Sam Houston quarterback Jeremiah] Briscoe had gotten hurt and didn’t practice all week,” Keeler said. “And beyond the fact that he didn’t practice all week, they just dominated us up front and so it was a concerted effort after 2017 to say we need to change some things because I’m not here to win games. I’m here to win a national championship.”

Keeler said he rebuilt his squad to look like his former teams at Delaware and mimic that of JMU and North Dakota State in order to contend with the Dukes and the Bison nationally. He said they changed the strength and conditioning program and recruited differently on defense, scouring junior colleges and scouting FBS transfers to boost the size of its front.

Wallace, a transfer from Texas Tech, is an All-Southland Conference pick and enters Saturday having racked up 27 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Another defensive lineman Jahari Kay, a transfer from Laney College in California, has 12 tackles for loss and six sacks and was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award.

“They’re undefeated for a reason because they’re a great football team,” Cignetti said. “This is not anything like the football team that came in here in ’16. I think everyone needs to understand that. They have retooled that program and they are a very physical defense that gets after you. Offensively, they create a lot of problems, but this is a run-and-hit outfit.”

Sam Houston is fourth nationally for run defense, yielding only 68.9 yards on the ground per game.

Proof Is In The Pudding: Odds are when the Dukes attempt to breakthrough Sam Houston’s defensive front, they’ll lean on Agyei-Obese when the game matters most.

Of course, JMU will get contributions from its other running backs, senior Jawon Hamilton and sophomores Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse, but it’s hard to deviate from Agyei-Obese in the postseason.

“The proof is in the pudding and all you’ve got to do is look at the game tape from the previous two years,” Cignetti said. “He’s been very reliable and dependable.”

Agyei-Obese has three 100-yard rushing performances in the playoffs in his career.

Seeing Better Defenses: Sam Houston’s offensive output is down this postseason. The Bearkats averaged 44.8 points per game in the regular season, but are only averaging 22.5 points per game in the playoffs.

Keeler said there’s one reason for that.

“I’d love to play defenses that aren’t as good as the ones we just got done playing,” Keeler said. “That’s what I would love to see. Put out some weaker defenses. The defenses in our conference just aren’t anything like the defenses we’re seeing in the playoffs.

“I mean, Monmouth, they’re really good. … We got no favors by getting Monmouth in the first round, and obviously North Dakota State plays phenomenal defense. That’s probably the strength of their team this year.”

And he said the Bearkats’ offense will be challenged by JMU. Keeler said Greene is the standout and reminds him of former Sam Houston defensive lineman P.J. Hall, who was a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

“Their defensive backs don’t really make a lot of mistakes,” Adeyi said about JMU’s defense. “The defensive line will get after you and the linebackers move to the ball, so as an offense we’ve got to make sure no turnovers, make plays when your name is called on and then protect the ball.”

Don’t Be Surprised If: Another JMU pass catcher aside from freshman Antwane Wells Jr. has a breakout performance. This week, Keeler said Wells Jr. is the best freshman receiver he’s seen in a long time. Therefore, it’s safe to assume Sam Houston will do its best to cover Wells Jr., who had more than 100 yards receiving in wins over VMI and North Dakota.

That could open up opportunities for slot receiver Kris Thornton, tight end Clayton Cheatham or wide receiver Scott Bracey.

What’s Next: The winner of today’s semifinal advances to the FCS national championship game next week at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Either JMU or Sam Houston will meet top-seeded South Dakota State or Delaware, which meet today at noon in Brookings, S.D.