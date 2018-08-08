On the second rep, running back Trai Sharp exploded past the line of scrimmage behind offensive linemen Jahee Jackson, Joe Fishpaw and J.T. Timming.

“That’s just a ball-buster drill,” Houston said of the Oklahoma drill JMU began practice with on Wednesday. “That’s one-on-one in a tight chute and it’s knock your man off the ball or get knocked off the ball, and the back has got to gain yardage.”

When James Madison held its first-full padded practice after two days in jerseys and shorts and two more in helmets and shoulder pads, the third-year Dukes coach wanted to see if his players were ready to hit each other.

“We’ll fight now. We’ll hit you,” Houston said. “We’ve got a lot of guys now that got a lot of fire in them and we ain’t afraid of contact, so for some of the young players, they’ve got to figure out just how hot the kitchen is and if they want to walk in the door or not. But we got some guys that’ll bring in.”

JMU ended practice and its team period with third-and-short and fourth-and-short situations, which is essentially the expanded, game-setting version of the Oklahoma drill. Defensive end Matt Terrell had two tackles for loss during that period.

“It’s getting you ready for those hard-yardage situations when you’ve got to bow your back,” Houston said.

- Houston said he thought there were three standouts – wide receiver Riley Stapleton, defensive end John Daka and offensive tackle Liam Fornadel – during the Oklahoma drill.

- Of the three Houston said, “Riley Stapleton absolutely dominated that drill. You talk about a wide receiver we stuck in an offensive line drill, but that’s the body presence he has and the ability to dominate the guy across from him. But I thought you saw a lot of guys that showed a lot of fight. John Daka, with no bigger than he is, to stand in and lock his guy out like that, that shows a lot. Liam Fornadel, he’s going to be a guy we can count on to get behind.”

- Fornadel has taken the most first-team reps at right tackle over the first five days.

- Fishpaw is one offensive lineman quickly rising up the Dukes’ depth chart. The 6-foot-4, 282-pounder was not eligible last year after transferring to JMU from Campbell Univeristy. Fishpaw is taking first-team reps at guard.

- Houston said Fishpaw, “is getting his chance right now” as the offensive staff is mixing and matching the offensive line to find the best combination of five to start.

- First-year transfer running back Jawon Hamilton (UCF) and safety Wayne Davis (Ohio State) are taking second-team reps with the offense and defense, respectively. Hamilton is working behind a trio of seniors – Sharp, Marcus Marshall and Cardon Johnson – and Davis is learning the defense.

- Houston said all his first-year transfers, which includes Hamilton, Davis, Terrell, quarterback Ben DiNucci (Pitt), wide receiver EJ Morgan (ASA College) and defensive tackle Paris Black (Wake Forest) are fitting in well. “They’re adapting more and more to the way we work and the way we practice,” Houston said.

- Senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said camp is going like he thought it would with some ups and downs, but the team works through it. He said the defense is focused on executing the playbook.