HARRISONBURG – There was finality for Charles Tutt when he leaped backward to snag the first interception of his career.

“I had to sit back and think how far I’ve come to get to this point,” the James Madison redshirt junior cornerback said.

Tutt’s fourth-quarter interception killed any chance Delaware had of making a comeback during the Dukes’ 20-6 win in the first round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium. He also racked up three pass breakups to aid the defense in limiting Blue Hens quarterback Pat Kehoe to a 40 percent completion rate.

“I brought one home,” Tutt said of his interception. “But just to overcome everything I had to overcome the past four years – the first year breaking my leg, the ACL injury this past year – just to comeback and slowly get back to being myself is amazing.”

Tutt said the 2017 season-ending ACL tear that occurred during training camp had him questioning if he ever could be the player he wanted to be.

At the time of injury, Tutt was in the mix for playing time and potentially a starting role as he began to put together a strong preseason.

“Even though I played my sophomore year, I wasn’t truly 100 percent myself with the way I was moving and stuff like that,” Tutt said. “And last year going into camp before I tore my ACL, I honestly felt like I had the chance to get back to being myself.

“Then having that injury, that got me down and that was tough, but my teammates, my coaches, the corner group and a couple of other guys just stuck with me and were by my side.”

He said that helped him get through the grueling rehab even as the program changed athletic trainers this past offseason.

Tutt said Dukes coach Mike Houston and trainer Bryan Schneider put together a plan for Tutt slowly to work his way back into the lineup.

Tutt returned to the field in a limited capacity during JMU’s win over Robert Morris in September and remained in that role up until the last few weeks as he started Saturday against the Blue Hens and last week in the regular-season finale at Towson.

“It’s good to have Charles playing at a high level,” Houston said.

The Clifton, Va., native could’ve hauled in his first interception two plays earlier, but dropped what might’ve gone for a pick-six.

“I tended to get a little too excited just glancing at the end zone right before I controlled the ball,” Tutt said with a laugh. “Definitely got trashed talked from the guys – Jimmy [Moreland], Rashad [Robinson] and Curtis [Oliver] – and I wasn’t able to get them all, but I got one of them, so overall, I’m happy and I’m looking to get a couple more this postseason.”

- Houston said he thought James Madison’s playoff experience helped his team come out on top and that it should help his team when they travel to No. 8-seed Colgate next week. “I think you have a handful of older guys that kind of give the example,” Houston said. “… This program is not a program that we’re just happy to be here in the first round. That’s not our goal, so I think having that expectation year round sets the bar for what we expect. We expect to go on the road next week and play really well.”

- The weather conditions – cold and rainy – didn’t impact the Dukes, according to quarterback Ben DiNucci, who threw for 223 yards and a touchdown. DiNucci said, “Being from Pittsburgh, that’s kind of my weather. Coach Houston and [offensive coordinator Donnie] Kirkpatrick joked that today was a July 4th day in Pittsburgh.”

- Houston said DiNucci managed the game well. The third-year coach said, “For his first playoff game, I thought he played really well.”

- With its win over Delaware, JMU has earned six straight playoff victories at Bridgeforth Stadium.

- The Dukes are now 12-14 against the Blue Hens all-time, but have won four in a row in the series.



- JMU is one of two CAA teams left in the postseason along with No. 7-seed Maine after the league started with six in the 24-team playoff field. On Saturday, the Dukes eliminated Delaware, Elon lost at Wofford, Stony Brook lost at Southeast Missouri State and Towson fell at home to Duquesne.