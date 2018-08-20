HARRISONBURG – Mike Houston said he’d wait and see how college football’s new fair-catch rule impacts kickoffs and kick returns.

In April, the NCAA’s Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved a change, beginning for this season, that’ll allow the receiving team to fair catch a kick inside the 25-yard line to have it result in a touchback.

“I wonder how people are going to use it and I wonder how it’s going to change how people kick off,” the third-year James Madison coach said after practice on Monday. “I know what the intent of the rule is, but I’m unsure if the rule will have the intended affect that they think it will.”

Houston said he believes who the kicker is and how stingy a coverage team plays will determine whether or not returners fair catch the ball.

“I’m really unsure of what difference it’s going to make,” Houston said. “I think it’s going to take away pinning the [return] team inside the numbers in the corner. I think it’ll take that away because I think you’ll see a lot of fair catches for that kind of kickoff scheme.

“As far as somebody kicking it dead down the middle of the field, I don’t know that you’ll see any change because the 25-yardline is great, but you’d still like to have better field position than that.”

Throughout their training camp, the Dukes have practiced returning kicks as they always have.

Running backs Jawon Hamilton and Marcus Marshall as well as cornerback Jimmy Moreland are in competition to be JMU’s primary kick returner, Houston said.



“If I’m looking at it from the kickoff perspective, we would like to pin our [opponent] in the 20,” Houston said. “So for us, I don’t want them fair catching it.

“But for our kickoff return team, I’d like us to be out near the 30 every time, so we’re going to be hesitant to fair catch, but depending on who you’re playing and what kind of [kickoff and kick return] teams they have, and who the kicker is will determine how that rule is used.”

- The AP Preseason Top 25 was released Monday. JMU’s season-opening opponent, N.C. State sits just outside as the Wolfpack received 22 votes for the poll. If the poll were extended past 25 teams, N.C. State would enter 2018 at No. 32 nationally.

- James Madison senior running back Cardon Johnson was named to the College Football Performance Awards Performer Watch List, by the organization Monday. Former JMU quarterback Bryan Schor was the 2016 CFPA FCS Performer of the Year.