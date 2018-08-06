HARRISONBURG – It actually felt like training camp.

There’s a stark contrast between James Madison’s practice field, where the Dukes drilled Monday, and pristine Bridgeforth Stadium, where the team held its first two sessions.

“It was the first day on grass because it finally wasn’t raining like we were in Seattle,” JMU coach Mike Houston said after he had a candid conversation with his players following the two-plus hour workout.

“It was really humid today, we put on pads and it was good for us,” Houston said. “We needed it. We’ve had a real easy first couple of days with cool temperatures in the stadium, no pads and just helmets and they got a lot thrown on them today.”

Players have nowhere to hide on the practice fields. There isn't any place to rest in the shade between reps, so players swelter under the humid sun and it’s easy for coaches to spot who isn’t hustling from one drill to the next.

“But you do have some positive,” Houston said. “[Linebacker] Landan Word had a great practice today. [Running back] Jawon Hamilton had a great practice today. [Wide receiver] Devin Ravenel had a great practice today, so we had some guys that had phenomenal practices, but last time I checked this isn’t an individual sport. It’s a team sport, so we’ve got to grow up.”

*****

- Houston said redshirt freshman quarterback Gage Moloney has reentered the competition for the starting job. After the spring, Houston had narrowed the battle down to juniors Cole Johnson and Ben DiNucci, but added he thinks Moloney was motivated by that initial exclusion.

- Houston said of the three signal-callers, “I think Gage has really come back and inserted himself back into the conversation. I think Cole has had a real strong start. Ben’s done a good job and he made some plays with his feet when plays broke down, but today was the first day in pads and we’ll evaluate this tape. It’s still very much early in the process of this competition.”

- Junior center Mac Patrick said the offensive line has a goal of helping the Dukes improve their rushing attack.