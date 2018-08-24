HARRISONBURG – After 19 practices, James Madison’s training camp is over.

“I thought the kids had a really great approach,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “I thought they grew a lot and that we’re obviously a much better team than we were three weeks ago.”

The Dukes wrapped their preseason on Friday with a situational practice. They walked through their game day routine and then just about every possible scenario they could see starting a week from Saturday when the team opens at N.C. State.

Practice was scripted with offense, defense and special teams situations to go over from third-and-short for the offense to recovering an onside kick for the hands team and more.

“We accomplished a lot on and off the field,” senior running back Cardon Johnson said. “I think we grew as a whole and that the chemistry among each and every person on this team is better.”