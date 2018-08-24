FIELD NOTES: The Final Day Of Camp
HARRISONBURG – After 19 practices, James Madison’s training camp is over.
“I thought the kids had a really great approach,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “I thought they grew a lot and that we’re obviously a much better team than we were three weeks ago.”
The Dukes wrapped their preseason on Friday with a situational practice. They walked through their game day routine and then just about every possible scenario they could see starting a week from Saturday when the team opens at N.C. State.
Practice was scripted with offense, defense and special teams situations to go over from third-and-short for the offense to recovering an onside kick for the hands team and more.
“We accomplished a lot on and off the field,” senior running back Cardon Johnson said. “I think we grew as a whole and that the chemistry among each and every person on this team is better.”
On the final day of JMU training camp, senior RB Cardon Johnson says the Dukes grew together over the 19 practices and are ready for game week. pic.twitter.com/yV9rCf6DwF— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) August 24, 2018
JMU will take Saturday off before beginning its regular game week schedule on Monday.
*****
- Even through Friday’s practice, junior quarterback Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson split first-team reps. Afterward, Houston said no decision about a starter has been made yet.
- The team has already started preparations for N.C. State. Junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway said Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley and the team’s offensive line stands out from the film he’s watched.
- Holloway said Finley, “is a smart quarterback and you can tell he doesn’t make a lot of dumb decisions. You know you have to be focused in on him and know his keys. Once you do that, you can learn his game as the game goes along.”
- Johnson, who’s anxious to get back into a game after last year’s season-ending Achilles injury, said, “I think it’s going to be fun and I’m making a point to just enjoy it. It’ll be my last first collegiate football game.”
- Johnson said the running back position group has watched tape of N.C. State’s defense together. He said going into a season opener, he likes to be aware of all the schemes the opponent can use, so the group has studied the multiple fronts and blitzes that the Wolfpack could show.