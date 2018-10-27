HARRISONBURG – Mike Houston has experienced that type of moment before.

Hoisting a national championship trophy, seeing Ethan Ratke deliver a game-winning kick to beat Weber State in the playoffs or Trai Sharp sprint into the end zone with less than a minute left to earn a victory over Richmond.

But it happened again on Saturday when Stony Brook kicker Alex Lucansky’s 50-yard game-tying field-goal try flailed left and short of the goal post as time expired to give James Madison a 13-10 Colonial Athletic Association win.

“That feeling at the end when you see the players rush the field,” Houston said, “I mean, there is no more pride that a coach has than watching his team have success in those critical moments.”

JMU needed to rally in the second half to beat the Stony Brook.

The Dukes’ defense got an interception from Landan Word and a sack from Wayne Davis to highlight a shutout over the final 30 minutes. On offense, Trai Sharp had 22 rushing yards on five carries and tight end Mack Cullen caught a 13-yard pass from Ben DiNucci on the same drive to setup kicker Tyler Gray’s go-ahead fourth-quarter field goal.

Gray, filling in for the injured Ratke, hit both of his field-goal tries.

“That competition, that’s what we work for,” Houston said. “You want those competitive situations and you hope that your team handles themselves with poise in that competitive situation. And I thought for the most part, we did.”

*****

- JMU’s defense dominated on third down, holding Stony Brook to only three conversions on 15 third-down chances. Houston said, “The hard thing about it is getting it into the third-and-5-plus range, which fortunately we were able to get a lot of those. I think that’s one of the big reasons for success and I thought that [defensive coordinator Bob] Trott did a good job mixing up pressure and man coverage and then some bluffing with some zone coverage, so you had droppers in different windows.”

- Another critical JMU win came in the field-position battle. The Dukes’ average starting field position was their own 32 while Stony Brook’s was its own 26. JMU punter Harry O’Kelly punted nine times, averaging 36 yards per punt. He pinned Stony Brook inside its own 20 three times and on its own 1 once.

- Of his game-tying and go-ahead field goals, kicker Tyler Gray said, “I was ready for it.”

- JMU held Stony Brook running backs Donald Liotine and Jordan Gowins to 125 combined rushing yards. The duo has run for 100 yards each in four games this season. Dukes linebacker Dimitri Holloway said the defense had good preparation over the last two weeks in order to be ready for Liotine and Gowins.

- Word’s interception was the first of his career.

- Running back Cardon Johnson ran for 60 yards on 16 carries, with 47 of those yards coming in the first half. Johnson said, “I just wanted to set the tempo from the beginning of the game. The line did a phenomenal job up front and I was able to find lanes to get us up the field.”

- The Dukes averaged only 3.7 yards per play and 2.5 yards per rush against Seawolves. JMU’s offense was just 4-of-15 on third down. Houston said, “Some of that is Stony Brook and part of it is some of our mistakes. The turnover, you’ve got to eliminate that. We had a couple of miscommunication things there on a drive in the first half when we were down getting close to the red zone, and you’ve got to eliminate those things. But what you hope is you continue to improve.”