HARRISONBURG – When Jeff Hanson teaches, his James Madison defensive linemen make sure to listen.

The position coach forces his players to focus on fundamentals, and it was evident during the individual periods of practice on Saturday – the Dukes’ second of training camp.

“You start off in practice with individual, and individual practice has to be intense because that leads up to team,” junior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said.

JMU players go through position-specific instructions during each practice throughout camp, the regular season and spring, but Carter said it’s critical to master those this time of year.

Hanson spent time working each of lineman’s first step out of both right- and left-handed stances. He taught hand placement, too.

“When you get to [the team period], you want to translate what you learned in individual,” Carter said. “That’s why with Coach Hanson, and you saw when you were over there, how intense he was and how serious he was. It’s high reps and high tempo all time because we know by the time we get to team, we’re going to have to translate that over and our offensive line is doing a great job making us better there and that’ll help us when we get to N.C. State on September 1st.”

*****

- Carter said the Dukes’ practice Saturday was strong because players corrected mistakes made in during Friday’s practice after watching film. He said, “We had a lot of energy and a lot of enthusiasm and it showed.”

- Also on the defensive front, Wake Forest transfer Paris Black worked in drills with the defensive tackles on Saturday. Black played mostly end with the Demon Deacons, but took reps at both end and tackle in the spring upon joining the Dukes. At 6-3, 254 pounds, Black is big enough to play inside.

- Stressing technique wasn’t limited to the defensive line as JMU coaches put its special teams units through a refined practice. The Dukes staff broke up their special teams work on an individual basis before coming together for each particular unit whether that be punt, punt return, field goal, kickoff or kickoff return.

- For instance, the gunners on JMU’s punt team went through one designed to focus on downing the ball near the goal line. See it below.