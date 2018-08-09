HARRISONBURG – He’s listed on James Madison’s roster as Daniel Caracciolo, but Daniel is just what the long snapper goes by.

Donato is his first name and if that isn’t Italian enough, his middle name is Giovanni. And Caracciolo said just like his parents kept family names trickling from one generation to the next, his dad also passed down the tradition of long snapping.

Caracciolo was named a second team STATS FCS Preseason All-American choice last month.

“My dad actually told me he was at a gym when he was younger and one of his trainers, who was an old Italian guy, taught him,” Caracciolo said. “And then after my dad taught me, I had a coach, who was another old Italian guy, that helped me out.

“It seems like an Italian thing.”

Caracciolo said his father Damian, who played defensive line and long snapped at Susquehanna University, spent two weeks in the NFL as a long snapper with the Chiefs. That was before Daniel was born.

“We’d just go out on Sundays in between football games and do it,” Caracciolo said about learning the skill from his dad. “I started liking it and after a while I figured it could be my ticket to college because I’m a little undersized.”

Last season Caracciolo handled long snaps for punts, but this season has added the extra duty of snapping with the field-goal team.

He said he is ready to handle both jobs well.

“The biggest thing for me is the release of the ball,” Caracciolo said. “You go from punts, which is obviously a little more forceful and a little more velocity on it to field goal where you want to take a little bit off of it, so you’re not burning the hands. You got to get a little lower so you’re more accurate.”

*****

- Caracciolo said his responsibility on punter Harry O’Kelly’s fake punts is to first execute the snap, get downfield and look up to see if he needs to cut a trying tackler off at an angle in order to keep O’Kelly upright and running forward.

- Senior Tyler Gray and sophomore Ethan Ratke are still in a “very heated battle” for the field-goal kicking job, coach Mike Houston said. Freshman kicker Camden Wise is focused more on punting (to backup O’Kelly) and kickoff right now.

- During the team period at Thursday’s practice running back Trai Sharp caught a pass in the flat from quarterback Hunter Etheridge and ran up the field for a score of more than 50 yards (I couldn’t tell exactly how long from my vantage point on the sideline). Sharp said, “That was a designed play for me to get in the flat. They blitzed, so I was wide open and able to beat the secondary defenders to the end zone.”

- Sharp, Marcus Marshall, Cardon Johnson, Jawon Hamilton and Percy Agyei-Obese are all rotating in with the first- and second-team offenses at running back. Sharp’s touchdown came against the second-team defense – a unit that featured three former FBS defenders as safety Wayne Davis (Ohio State) and defensive linemen Matt Terrell (Virginia) and Paris Black (Wake Forest) try to learn the defense to move up the depth chart.

- Linebacker Dimitri Holloway has practiced at full speed since the start of camp, taken all reps with the first-team defense and looks healthy after missing all of last year with a foot injury.