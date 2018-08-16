FIELD NOTES: Sims Continues To Work For Starting Role
HARRISONBURG – Josh Sims spent the offseason putting himself in position to at least compete for playing time in 2018.
Through 12 training camp practices, he’s just capitalizing on the opportunity.
“I’m not the biggest,” the James Madison redshirt freshman receiver said with a smile. “I had to work on my speed because it really helps me get open, and my hands because you’ve got to be able to get hands off you when you’re running down the field and to catch the ball.
“And then I got in the weight room with [strength coach] Big John Williams a lot.”
Coach Mike Houston, offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and Sims' teammates have said Sims is having a good camp. Sims has taken the most first-team reps at inside receiver.
Sims said when he arrived at JMU last year he weighed in at only 140 pounds after starring at Eastside (Covington, Ga.) High School.
Now he’s up to 155 pounds and has a better shot at surviving a season in the slot for the Dukes.
“It was tough last year,” Sims said. “And I came in with a broken hand, so I couldn’t work out and all I could do was run. Running, but not working out doesn’t really help the weight thing.”
Sims said he is still trying to bulk up under Williams’ watch, but for now will rely on his quickness to find open spaces in the defense.
“Especially in the slot position,” Sims said. “You’re up against linebackers and if you get their hands off you, it’s just you and the safety, and you really cannot be guarded at this position if it’s between you and the safety.”
The 5-10 pass catcher showed he works together with both quarterbacks, Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson, as well. Sims hauled in a long reception from Johnson during the team’s first scrimmage this past Saturday.
Sims’ toughest competition for the starting inside receiver role is junior college transfer EJ Morgan. The Dukes open on Sept. 1 at N.C. State.
“It’d mean everything,” Sims said. “You go from high school where you’re a top dog and then you get here and you redshirt, and are the lowest of lows. So to go from that slump to getting a start against a good, Power Five school, it’d be something that I can’t even put into words.”
*****
- Sophomore right tackle Liam Fornadel said he’s happy to be settled at one position after playing a few different spots for the Dukes last season. “It’s a lot easier on what I got to do,” Fornadel said. “It’s help me focus in what I need to do, but at the end of the day, I’m still going to help the other guys who play inside.”
- Fornadel said matching up with Ron’Dell Carter, Darrious Carter and John Daka each day in practice is a challenge.
- Fornadel outlined what each defensive end does well: “Daka has a great set of pass-rush moves and so it’s great to work against him. We have our battles. Ron’Dell knows everything. He knows if we’re going on two or if we’re running to his side, so it’s fun to go against him because he’s so smart at what he does and is always in the right spot. Darrious, he’s just Darrious. He’s a vet and knows what to do.”
- A scout from the New England Patriots visited Dukes practice on Thursday. The Pats are the ninth NFL team to stop by JMU since it opened training camp on Aug. 3. The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks have already checked in during this camp.