HARRISONBURG – Josh Sims spent the offseason putting himself in position to at least compete for playing time in 2018.

Through 12 training camp practices, he’s just capitalizing on the opportunity.

“I’m not the biggest,” the James Madison redshirt freshman receiver said with a smile. “I had to work on my speed because it really helps me get open, and my hands because you’ve got to be able to get hands off you when you’re running down the field and to catch the ball.

“And then I got in the weight room with [strength coach] Big John Williams a lot.”

Coach Mike Houston, offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and Sims' teammates have said Sims is having a good camp. Sims has taken the most first-team reps at inside receiver.

Sims said when he arrived at JMU last year he weighed in at only 140 pounds after starring at Eastside (Covington, Ga.) High School.

Now he’s up to 155 pounds and has a better shot at surviving a season in the slot for the Dukes.

“It was tough last year,” Sims said. “And I came in with a broken hand, so I couldn’t work out and all I could do was run. Running, but not working out doesn’t really help the weight thing.”

Sims said he is still trying to bulk up under Williams’ watch, but for now will rely on his quickness to find open spaces in the defense.

“Especially in the slot position,” Sims said. “You’re up against linebackers and if you get their hands off you, it’s just you and the safety, and you really cannot be guarded at this position if it’s between you and the safety.”