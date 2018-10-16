HARRISONBURG – If James Madison is to reach the national title game for a third straight season, odds are the Dukes will have to beat a fellow Colonial Athletic Association member in the playoffs to get there.

In each of the past two years, JMU has hosted second-round FCS playoffs games against CAA teams – beating New Hampshire in 2016 and Stony Brook last season.

The Dukes are idle this week, but have a regular-season rematch with the Seawolves on Oct. 27, and JMU coach Mike Houston said he thought Stony Brook had an unfair draw having to come Harrisonburg in the postseason last year.

One way to avoid conference meetings in the first- and second-round would be for the Division I Football Championship Committee to seed the entire field.

“I mean you would love for it to be seeded like that, but it’s not going to be,” Houston said. “It’s going to be frustrating because you’re going to have a bunch of people from our league playing each other early in the playoffs and knocking each other out.”

There were second-round matchups between two Big Sky teams and two Missouri Valley Conference teams last season as well.

The committee seeds only the top eight teams, which all earn byes into the second round. First- and second-round games are primarily paired with geographic proximity in mind since the other 16 teams in the tournament aren’t seeded.

“They’ll do the best they can,” Houston said of the committee. “I understand the problems that the selection committee has. It’s travel, finances and things like that they have to factor in, but I do think our league is going to be well represented in the postseason.

“I would hope that you maybe get six or who knows how many [CAA] teams into the playoffs because I think this league top to bottom I think is as strong this year as it ever has been.”

*****

- Houston said during the bye week, the Dukes will split their time between improving in areas he sees his team needs to work on and preparation for Stony Brook.

- Houston compared Stony Brook to Elon because both are similar in styles to what each was a year ago and kept most of its personnel in place for this season.

- As good as Dukes senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland has been returning interceptions for touchdowns this season, Houston shot down the idea of Moreland playing on offense. “He could go do it, there’s no doubt,” Houston said. “But he plays so many snaps already.”