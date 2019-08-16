HARRISONBURG – Curt Cignetti saw the good and the bad of his team’s second training camp scrimmage.

“It went back and forth,” the first-year James Madison coach said afterward.

Positives for the defense included an interception for cornerback Rashad Robinson, a sack for Bryce Maginley and an interception return for a touchdown for cornerback Rakeem Davis, according to Cignetti. The scrimmage portion of practice was closed to the media.

Cignetti said for the offense freshman running back Austin Douglas ran well and that the unit’s running game thrived.

“Offense had too many big plays from a defensive perspective,” Cignetti said. “Too many long runs. We’ve got to stop the run. If you can’t stop the run, you’re not going to win many games.”

*****

- About Douglas and freshman defensive lineman Jalen Green, Cignetti said: “I don’t see either of those guys redshirting.” Both Douglas and Green were part of JMU’s 2019 recruiting class.

- If you want to learn more about those true freshmen, here are commitment stories on Douglas and Green from the recruiting cycle.

- Cignetti said he’s getting closer to making a decision on a starting quarterback. The coach noted returning starter Ben DiNucci has taken the majority of first-team reps during training camp.



- Quarterback Cole Johnson, who backed up DiNucci last year and former JMU starter Bryan Schor the two previous seasons, has made strides to improve, according to the coach. Johnson’s reps have largely come with the second-team offense, but Cignetti said, “He’s a lot better runner than he’s given credit for being. He’s an excellent down-the-field thrower. He throws the intermediate and deep ball extremely well. He makes good decision and he does not get flustered. And he’s done a really nice job in the 2-minute drills when he’s had those opportunities and I have 100 percent confidence in him.”