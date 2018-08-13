“The first scrimmage is never going to be perfect,” Houston said. “Not that early in camp and so really for a lot of the older players it motivates them because it’s ‘Hey we’ve got to work on this, we can’t go play like this on game day.’”

On Monday, third-year coach Mike Houston said the Dukes were able to take both positives and negatives from the event.

Houston said following the first scrimmage of camp that players typically have increased urgency and that he saw it Monday at practice.

“We talked about it [Sunday],” Houston said, “and listed things that we felt like we needed to improve on this week and for this coming Saturday.”

JMU holds its second scrimmage this weekend, which is exactly two weeks from its opener on Sept. 1 at N.C. State.

*****

- After being able to review the tape from Saturday’s scrimmage, Houston said he thought the defense tackled extremely well and liked that the unit didn’t have any busts for long plays. The defense gave up just one touchdown in the about hour-long scrimmage.

- Houston said the offense must find more consistency. The offense would have two or three consecutive plays that moved the ball forward before a penalty or a negative-yardage play derailed the drive.

- Houston said the quarterback competition “is pretty tight right now,” but that this week of practice is important for both Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson because the offense will have more situational drills during the team periods. DiNucci and Johnson will have to show they can manage the team well during two-minute drives, goal-line plays and third- or fourth-down plays.

- One freshman standing out and likely to play this season is linebacker Mateo Jackson, according to Houston. Jackson, a Hermitage (Richmond) High School product, had 14 total scholarship offers from a mix of FBS and FCS schools before he committed to JMU last October.

- Of Jackson, Houston said, “You hesitate so much to say something about a young guy, but Mateo Jackson, I think he is going to be a fantastic player. Is he ready to start right now? I don’t know about that, but he’s probably going to be a kid that travels as a freshman and plays as a freshman.”

- Jackson is competing for a second-team spot at linebacker.

- Another freshman that has turned some heads is walk-on wide receiver Davis Patterson. He’s taken mostly second- and third-team reps, but made a one-handed touchdown catch on a deep-ball throw from DiNucci on Monday. Patterson is a 6-foot-3, Yorktown (Arlington) alum.

- Senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland said, “This is the week we have to put in the work.” Moreland added younger players have to get better and understand the system because the N.C. State game is quickly approaching.

- Moreland said he thought the defense was ready to play in Saturday’s scrimmage and that there was good focus from each player.