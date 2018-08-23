HARRISONBURG – Each running back at James Madison has a different set of skills, according to Dukes senior Trai Sharp.

Sharp is one of five likely to share carries when JMU opens its season a week from Saturday at N.C. State.

After practice Thursday, Sharp provided a run down of what he thinks each athlete in the position group does well.

“For me, I would say my ability to get vertical and catching it out of the backfield,” Sharp said. “I’ve got some speed, too. Some flashes.”

Sharp led JMU in carries last season while senior Marcus Marshall topped the Dukes with 850 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores.

Here’s what Sharp had to say about the strengths of his fellow backfield mates.

- On senior Cardon Johnson: “Speed and toughness, as you can tell from his story.”

- On Marshall: “Speed as well and he has the ability to make people miss in tight windows.”

- On UCF transfer Jawon Hamilton: “Can catch it out of the backfield and that dude can run, too. He’s fast and he’ll fight you. Jawon is really scrappy.”

- On sophomore Percy Agyei-Obese: “Strong. He’s got the legs of an ox and sometimes, he doesn’t realize how strong he is. And he’s catching up to us, taking coaching and advice from the older guys, but he’s the strongest.”

- On walk-on sophomore Eric Kirlew: “Shifty. You think he’s going left and you think he’s going right, and he’s got loose hips. He can make people miss in space.”

*****

- After practice Dukes coach Mike Houston said long snapper Daniel Caracciolo left the program for personal reasons. Caracciolo was a STATS FCS Preseason All-American second-team choice.

- Junior tight end Nick Carlton returned to practice. He was limited, but it’s a positive sign for Carlton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury midway through last year.

- Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller was at JMU practice on Thursday to work with the team’s tight ends. Miller and Dukes tight ends/inside receivers coach Fontel Mines were college teammates at the University of Virginia.

- A scout from the Seattle Seahawks visited Dukes practice on Thursday. Seattle has now visited JMU’s training camp twice since the team started on Aug. 3. The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Washington Redskins have all been by once.