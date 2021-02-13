DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: Ross Emerges As Top Corner

North Carolina transfer cornerback Greg Ross is already making a positive impact at James Madison.

“I would say Greg Ross is our number one corner right now,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said on Saturday morning, “based on practice and what I’ve seen on tape. And I think he’s earned the right for me to make that comment.”

Cignetti said Ross has separated himself from the rest of the group through three weeks of preseason practice entering the first game week of the campaign. JMU opens next Saturday against Morehead State.

The 6-foot, 188-pound senior signed with JMU this past December after spending four seasons with the Tar Heels. Initially upon leaving UNC, he signed with Iowa State before deciding not to play this past fall and reentering the transfer portal.

A native of Temple Hills, Md., Ross has significant game experience. He played in 24 games and made 11 starts for UNC, racking up 57 tackles and nine pass breakups.

“Now, he’s got to continue to get better every single day like everybody else,” Cignetti said.

Ross will likely pair with senior returning starter Wesley McCormick, who Cignetti said, “goes out there every single day and competes hard and has improved and he’s a quality player.”

Fellow senior Taurus Carroll remains in the mix, too.

“Those guys can be top-notch players at the FCS level,” Cignetti said. “And when you play defense like we do with all that press coverage, you’ve got to have corners you have confidence in. So, it’s a critical position on our defense.”

*****

- This past week was the Dukes’ last of the preseason. Cignetti said it went well, though they had to adjust their practice schedule due to the winter weather.

JMU practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this past week.

- Cignetti said the offense has made some adjustments since last season as the quarterback has changed from ex-starter Ben DiNucci to current starter Cole Johnson.

Both players have different skill sets.

“You’ll see some different stuff than what you saw last year,” Cignetti said. “Everybody has had more time to watch college football and you’ve got video tape of everybody in America, so you do some studies and see this would fit us, and it all revolves around your quarterback and what you think his strengths are. I would say the offense, at the end of the day, to the normal fan will probably look more same than different, but there’s definitely going to be different.”

Johnson had a tremendous week of practice, according to Cignetti, who added he thought the passing game improved this past week.

- The defensive line is getting better, but still has room to grow, Cignetti said.

“We’re not going to look in the first game like we looked last season,” Cignetti said. “But as the season goes on, we can develop and be as good as we set our minds to be.”