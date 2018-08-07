FIELD NOTES: Receivers In Focus
HARRISONBURG – James Madison went into August training camp with Riley Stapleton, David Eldridge and a bunch of unproven receivers at the position.
Through four practices, the team is beginning to sort through what they have behind Stapleton, a junior, and Eldridge, a senior.
“All the younger guys are really making a lot of plays,” Stapleton said Tuesday. “They’re going really hard. They’re studying hard. They’re learning their plays really well and they’re paying attention in the meeting rooms.
“Day in and day out, I’m starting to see that they’re starting to work hard and be more consistent.”
Stapleton and Eldridge are projected to start the two outside receiver spots, so the Dukes are looking for reliable backups to those two, in addition to a starter and at least one more contributor to play in the slot.
In team periods of practice, JMU has rolled ASA College transfer EJ Morgan, sophomore Jake Brown and redshirt freshman Josh Sims to take reps at the inside receiver position. True freshman Devin Ravenel has caught passes out wide and from the slot.
WR Riley Stapleton says the Dukes are starting to build depth at receiver. pic.twitter.com/cdXx385MLo— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) August 7, 2018
“Kyndel Dean has had a really good camp,” Stapleton said. “Devin Ravenel has been good, and Daniel Adu has been doing a lot better. And Jake Brown as well. He’s still a younger that hasn’t played much all, but they’re all stepping up.”
Dean and freshman Reggie Brown are taking reps on the outside after Stapleton and Eldridge.
- Stapleton said one personal focus of his during training camp is to make sure he’s in excellent playing shape. In the past Stapleton never took every first-team rep, but is doing so now to make sure he can last from start to finish without having to come off the field against N.C. State when the Dukes kick off their season on Sept. 1.
- Even though Stapleton had a breakout postseason in 2017, he never had to worry about playing a whole game, he said. This year is different until more receivers emerge as legitimate options.
- Stapleton said he gets most tired in practice right before JMU goes into its team period, which is the last part of the practice. Ahead of that Stapleton works in individual drills, blocking drills and one-on-ones with the defensive backs. “But that’s the time I’ve got to go,” Stapleton said. “Those are the times you can compare to a third or fourth down when I need to make a big play.”
- NFL scouts from the Bengals, Bills and Seahawks were at JMU practice on Tuesday. When the individual drills began, all three spent time intently watching the running backs, a position group that includes three seniors – Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp.
- Sophomore safety D'Angelo Amos is the clear-cut first-team punt returner, but at practice the past two days both senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland and sophomore running back Jawon Hamilton have returned punts as well.