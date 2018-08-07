HARRISONBURG – James Madison went into August training camp with Riley Stapleton, David Eldridge and a bunch of unproven receivers at the position.

Through four practices, the team is beginning to sort through what they have behind Stapleton, a junior, and Eldridge, a senior.

“All the younger guys are really making a lot of plays,” Stapleton said Tuesday. “They’re going really hard. They’re studying hard. They’re learning their plays really well and they’re paying attention in the meeting rooms.

“Day in and day out, I’m starting to see that they’re starting to work hard and be more consistent.”

Stapleton and Eldridge are projected to start the two outside receiver spots, so the Dukes are looking for reliable backups to those two, in addition to a starter and at least one more contributor to play in the slot.

In team periods of practice, JMU has rolled ASA College transfer EJ Morgan, sophomore Jake Brown and redshirt freshman Josh Sims to take reps at the inside receiver position. True freshman Devin Ravenel has caught passes out wide and from the slot.