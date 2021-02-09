DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: Receiver Ravenel Working Toward Role

Call it fuel added to the fire for James Madison junior receiver Devin Ravenel, who figured he’d be next in line for significant playing time.

“Definitely seeing them bring other people in was a motivation for me,” Ravenel said Tuesday following the Dukes’ practice.

The program graduated former starting wide receivers Brandon Polk and Riley Stapleton off of the 2019 team, but landed transfer wide receiver Scott Bracey from Duke and recruited ready-to-play freshman Antwane Wells from Fork Union Military Academy.

That left Ravenel, the owner of 12 receptions for 146 yards and a score last season, having to compete with Bracey, Wells, fellow junior Kyndel Dean and others for those vacated spots.

While Bracey and Wells earned praise from JMU coach Curt Cignetti in the fall, Ravenel is quietly putting together a strong preseason. In portions of three practices open to reporters over the last few weeks, Ravenel was working with the first-team offense.

“I also have to hold my own motivation for myself,” Ravenel said. “So outside of the other stuff, I have to control what I can control and do what I got to do to make myself better and eventually I’ll get put in a better spot to do that.”

He said he could play some outside receiver and some inside receiver, but doesn’t have a preference as to where he’s used more.

Ravenel said he knows how to succeed at both positions.

“At inside, you have to be more technical,” he said, “and look at the coverages and everything else that’s going on inside of you. Outside, you also have to look at the coverages, but it’s a lot more freedom on the outside, too. You can do your game and have a man in front of you. There might be one over the top or a man bailing from inside, but it’s a lot less thinking outside for sure.”

The 6-foot North Stafford product said he thinks his chemistry and timing with quarterback Cole Johnson is improving and that JMU’s passing game should benefit from its solidified rushing attack, which could lead to more one-on-one matchups for receivers.

“Once the running game gets going, then it opens up the pass game,” Ravenel said. “And if we open up the pass game early, then it opens up the run game for open runs. It’s hand-in-hand and complementary.”

The Dukes open their season on Feb. 20 against Morehead State, and although Ravenel said the team hasn’t begun its specific game-planning preparation for the Eagles yet that he’s started to do so on his own.

“I’ve definitely been doing a little bit of research about who we’re playing against and their secondary,” Ravenel said, “who is coming back, who is returning and things like that. But we should definitely get into it as a whole team and start to pry more on it as we get closer to the game.”

*****

- As Cignetti said Johnson would this past Saturday, Johnson was indeed taking first-team quarterback reps at practice on Tuesday. All signs point to Johnson being the Dukes’ No. 1 signal-caller.

Following practice on Tuesday, Johnson said he didn’t approach this position competition any differently. In years past, Johnson competed with Ben DiNucci and Gage Moloney for the same job, but came up short to DiNucci. This offseason, the battle was just between Johnson and Moloney.

“I think I upped my game,” Johnson said. “But I didn’t really do anything differently.”

Johnson said he feels like he knows more about the offense heading into this season than he did last year.

- Despite all the new personnel on defense, JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman still is putting an emphasis on creating turnovers. In 2019, the Dukes created 26 turnovers – second in the Colonial Athletic Association to Albany.

During the portion of the practice open to the media on Tuesday, the defense split into three groups for a turnover circuit and rotated from one station to the next. Hetherman oversaw all the drills, but defensive tackles coach Marcus Hall-Oliver was running the scoop-and-score station, linebacker coach Bryant Haines was teaching how to punch the ball out of a runner’s hands from behind and corners coach Matt Birkett and safeties Eddie Whitley were instructing how strip the ball away from a runner.

- Though the Dukes are breaking in two first-time full-time starters at their linebacker spots with senior Kelvin Azanama and junior Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, the team should still have enough depth at the position.

Last season, Azanama played in a platoon with former starter Landan Word while Tucker-Dorsey appeared in the nickel package for JMU since he has the speed to play against the pass. This season, in-line for second-team linebacker jobs appear to be junior Mateo Jackson and redshirt freshman Julio Ayamel.

Jackson played some in his freshman year and Cignetti has said the program is optimistic about Ayamel’s future.