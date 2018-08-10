HARRISONBURG – A crucial component to evaluating the competition between James Madison’s quarterbacks will take place Saturday. “I think the practices are one thing but the game situations,” third-year coach Mike Houston said Friday, “And we’re going to put them in virtually every situation that you can see in a ball game, we’re going to do that tomorrow.” The Dukes will hold a scrimmage for the first time on Saturday since opening training camp last week. Through seven practices, junior quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson have shared first-team reps as JMU tries to settle on a starter while freshman Gage Moloney has earned the majority of second-team snaps, with the rest going to senior Hunter Etheridge. Houston said the plan is for the four quarterbacks to get equal reps in the scrimmage.

JMU QBs go through footwork drills at practice. pic.twitter.com/GzX02UZVO0 — Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) August 10, 2018

“It’ll be the best evaluation for where we are right now,” Houston said. “And that’s putting us in some mode of a game situation. “You cannot simulate that in practice. You’re going to have officials here. You’re going to have a play clock. You’re going to have a little bit of pressure. There’s not going to be 25,000 people in the stands, but on the field you’re going to have a little bit of pressure.” DiNucci, Johnson or Moloney aren’t available for interviews per Houston’s rules. ***** - Quarterback isn’t the only position competition that the staff will examine closely during the scrimmage. On defense, two starting safety positions are wide open and five candidates – D’Angelo Amos, Wayne Davis, MJ Hampton, Adam Smith and Grant Westbrook – are in the mix. - Houston said, “it’s a good one” of the safety competition and that having five options is positive for his program. - Westbrook, a senior, said he’s excited to see how his teammates that have been part of the program for multiple seasons play in a game setting. The Dukes lost seven starters of last year’s defense, so seven defenders are earning their first chances to start. “Keshaun Moore, D’Angelo Amos, John Daka, so it’ll be exciting to see a lot of people do a lot of good things,” Westbrook said. - During the team period, Daka took an inside step on a pass-rush move and busted his cleat. He let me take a picture of it when he came to the sideline.

James Madison defensive end John Daka shows off his torn-through right cleat at Dukes practice. Greg Madia/DN-R