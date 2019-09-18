HARRISONBURG – Some reinforcements are coming to James Madison’s secondary, according to Dukes coach Curt Cignetti.

During Monday’s Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference, Cignetti said senior cornerback Charles Tutt and junior cornerback Taurus Carroll should return to action for this Saturday’s non-conference finale at Chattanooga.

“[Carroll] probably could’ve played in the last game, but we held him just to give him one more week,” Cignetti said. “Charles Tutt is expected back this week also, who’s been out for the last week or two, so we ought to be getting some guys back that have played in games in the past.”

Tutt made four starts last year and Carroll started twice in 2018, but neither has appeared in a game this season.

And JMU might need both depending on senior Rashad Robinson’s availability. Robinson left the Dukes’ 63-12 win over Morgan State in the second quarter with an injury after limping off the field. Robinson missed all of last year with turf toe, but was an All-American in 2017.

Just like he said after the victory, on Monday Cignetti said Robinson is day-to-day.

“He’s looking better,” Cignetti said. “He looked better yesterday. He looked better today. He’s day-to-day and we’ll see how the week progresses.”

- Cignetti said wide receiver Riley Stapleton will play this week against the Mocs. Stapleton was suspended for the first three games of the season. About Stapleton, Cignetti said: “He had great production last season. He’s a big body with really good ball skills and the kind of guy that can be a difference maker for you, especially in the red area where you got those tight, contested throws. It’ll be nice to get him back.”

- In the win over Morgan State, JMU didn’t allow a sack. It was also the second straight game the Dukes’ offensive line paved the way for the team to rush for more than 200 yards. “Those guys have really been playing very physical,” Cignetti said. “Liam Fornadel has been very, very consistent. And Jahee [Jackson], Mac [Patrick], Truvell [Wilson], Ray Gillespie and Zaire Bethea and tight ends have been doing a nice job of blocking.”

- Cignetti called Chattanooga “a very capable team.” The first-year JMU coach noted Chattanooga won its home opener over Eastern Illinois and fought in a tough road loss against Jacksonville State.



