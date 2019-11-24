During a long and successful campaign new records tend to be set.

And in James Madison’s 55-21 win at Rhode Island on Saturday in the regular-season finale, one was accomplished while a few others became closer to reach for members of the Dukes with the postseason still to play out.

JMU junior kicker Ethan Ratke became the school’s all-time leading scorer with his first-quarter field goal. Ratke, who added another field goal and seven extra points against the Rams, now sits atop the list with 281 points after passing former running back Khalid Abdullah, who scored 270 points in his career.

Senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton is also closing in on an all-time record. His 1-yard touchdown reception to close the first quarter moved him to third in JMU history with 18 touchdown catches. He trails only Macey Brooks (25 touchdown catches) and David McLeod (21).

Meanwhile senior defensive end John Daka, senior wide receiver Brandon Polk and junior running back Percy Agyei-Obese inched toward setting new single-season marks for sacks, receiving yards and rushing touchdowns, respectively.

Daka, who had 1.5 sacks on Saturday, now has 12.5 for the season. He’s only one sack shy of tying Sage Harold, who set the record in 2014 with 13.5 sacks.

Polk’s 39-yard touchdown catch pushed him ahead of Earnest Payton (921 receiving yards in 1998), McLeod (933 in 1992) and Gary Clark (958 in 1982) in the record book. Polk now has 959 receiving yards, which is the second most in a year for any receiver at JMU, trailing only McLeod who had 1,207 in 1993.

Agyei-Obese’s two rushing touchdowns gave him 15 rushing scores for the year, catapulting him from fifth to four on the single-season record list. He’s behind Abdullah (22 rushing touchdowns in 2016), Curtis Keaton (20 in 1999) and Rodney Landers (16 in 2008).

*****

- The win for JMU puts the Dukes at 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association to finish the regular season. They’re only the fourth CAA team this decade to finish with a perfect conference record, joining the 2016 and 2017 JMU squads and New Hampshire, which did it in 2014.

- JMU will enter the postseason riding an 11-game winning streak, the second-longest streak in FCS only behind North Dakota State.

- The 55-21 win for JMU was its 10th straight victory over Rhode Island. JMU leads the all-time series 12-3 and has now outscored URI 225 to 62 in the last four meetings.

- While the large majority of Saturday was positive for the Dukes, a fourth-quarter play will negatively impact the team in the second round of the postseason (assuming JMU earns a bye). JMU defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa was called for targeting in the final 15 minutes. He was ejected and will be forced to miss the first half of JMU’s first playoff game. “We’ve got other guys who can play,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti told reporters after the game.

- Cignetti also said linebacker Dimitri Holloway will “be fine” after exiting in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury.

- How quickly the Dukes broke the game open was very similar to how quickly they separated from Richmond last Saturday. Against the Rams, safety Adam Smith’s first-quarter interception in the red zone prevented Rhode Island from taking a lead. Running back Jawon Hamitlon’s 72-yard run on the ensuing possession set up quarterback Ben DiNucci’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Stapleton, converting the turnover into a touchdown and a 10-0 advantage by the end of the stanza. Then, Rhode Island’s first possession of the second quarter ended with D’Angelo Amos’ 85-yard punt return for a score.

- Hamilton’s 72-yard run was JMU’s longest run of the season. He added a 44-yard rushing score in the second quarter and his 143 rushing yards for the game set a new-career high.

- Agyei-Obese and Hamilton each eclipsed 100 yards on the ground, with Agyei-Obese racking up 105 yards for the game. They became the first set of JMU teammates to rush for 100 yards in the same game since DiNucci and former running backs Trai Sharp and Cardon Johnson all did in last year’s regular-season finale at Towson. About the running game Cignetti said: “Offensive line and tight ends opened some huge holes. We had some nice running lanes. The backs got in there, and once they get in the secondary Jawon Hamilton is a real fast guy. He had some long runs. There were holes up there and our guys did a nice job of breaking tackles, too.”

- Smith’s interception was his fifth in the last six games.

- The punt returner Amos, a 2018 All-American at the position and who has worked relentlessly to get back to that form throughout the fall, recorded his first punt-return touchdown of the season in the second quarter. It was the fifth punt-return touchdown of his career.