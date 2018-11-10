HARRISONBURG – Saturday served as the sign of resiliency James Madison coach Mike Houston was a looking for.

Five different Dukes accounted for touchdowns to help the team earn a comfortable 48-31 win over Rhode Island on senior day, but there was nothing fun for Houston and his program in the aftermath of its troubling loss at New Hampshire.

“This past week has been one of those weeks,” Houston said postgame, “in our profession and in the life of a college football player that’s just really difficult.

“I know that a lot of people go through weeks like that, but we’ve had so much success and such high expectations for ourselves, for us to go out and play like we did last week was obviously extremely disappointing and it really just wears on you. It was a little tougher to sleep this week and it was tough to sleep last night, and I know the kids were the same way.”

Houston said his players responded with the best week of practice that they had all year.

“I knew that we had it in us to come and play the way we did today,” Houston said. “But it’s just so refreshing to see.”

*****

- James Madison’s win over Rhode Island along with Stony Brook’s victory over Delaware and Towson’s win over Elon created a four-way tie for second place in the Colonial Athletic Association. Maine is 6-1 after beating Richmond and controls its own destiny for an outright conference title.

- Next week on the final Saturday of the regular season, JMU plays at Towson, Elon travels to Maine, Delaware hosts Villanova and Stony Brook plays at Albany.

- The Dukes tallied four sacks – Ron’Dell Carter (1.5), Darrious Carter (1.5) and John Daka (1) – of Rams quarterback JaJuan Lawson. It’s the third time this season JMU has tallied at least four sacks in a game.

- JMU senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland’s second quarter interception was his fifth interception of the year and the 18th of his career. Moreland returned it 45 yards into Rams territory, but was tripped up on his way to the end zone when he only needed one more interception return for a score to tie the national season and career records for pick sixes. “He’s going to catch some grief on that one,” Houston said with a laugh. “You got a quarterback in a knee brace that forces you to the ground, but it was a big play.” It led to a field goal for Tyler Gray that pushed JMU’s lead to 13 points at halftime.

- Moreland played most of the game against Rhode Island receiver Aaron Parker. Rams coach Jim Fleming said the matchup between the two players would be fun to watch back on film since they both played a high level.

- Dukes running back Cardon Johnson, who had a game-high 14 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground, said it was a very emotional day for him on senior day, but he was happy to get a win. Johnson said the team’s 11 senior spoke to the rest of the roster on Friday night about their careers at JMU.

- During halftime of the game, JMU linebacker Tabb Patrick was commissioned into the United State Army. He had a fumble recovery in the contest.

- After the game, JMU kicker Tyler Gray successfully proposed to his girlfriend. Gray made both of his field goal attempts.