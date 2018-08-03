HARRISONBURG – Within 15 minutes of James Madison’s first preseason practice, the objective was clear.

The Dukes are making a conscious effort to keep their best defensive athletes on the field at all times.

Senior Curtis Oliver, who has manned the nickel cornerback spot in each of the last two seasons, worked with the outside linebackers during individual periods.

“It’s a way to get him a little bit more of a solid foundation playing that position,” JMU coach Mike Houston said after the team’s practice Friday. “We know he can play on the backend, so we want to start training him up there from the get-go.”

In the past Oliver would come off the field if the Dukes weren’t in their nickel package. He’d be swapped out for a bigger bodied outside linebacker.

This move to teach him the outside linebacker spot could give him the chance to stay on defense instead of running to the sideline when JMU needs to match an opposing offense by subtracting a corner and adding a linebacker.

“In certain sets you’ll probably still bring him off the field depending on the personnel of the other team,” Houston said, “but certainly Curtis is a big enough and strong enough player to play against a variety of personnel groupings.

“I think it enhances his ability to perform when he is the nickel.”

Oliver worked alongside outside linebackers senior Robert Carter Jr. and junior Mike Cobbs during those drills.

*****

- While Oliver is adjusting to become more versatile, Bryce Maginley has moved from outside linebacker to inside linebacker. Houston said, “Well, he’s not getting any smaller,” and added that the move inside gives Maginley a better opportunity to play this season. Maginley, a product of Ardrey Kell High School (N.C.), made 12 starts at outside linebacker last year.

- Houston said it was great having players who missed all of the spring back on the practice field Friday. Senior running backs Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp as well as senior defensive end Darrious Carter were all back in action.

- Sophomore wide receiver Ezrah Archie was limited in drills after suffering an injury during the spring. Houston said, “We’re probably going to have to hold him back a little bit because he’s always an overachiever, so he’s itching to get back out there, but his progress is moving along nicely.”

- Senior safety Grant Westbrook said him and teammates in his position group are anxious for an opportunity to compete for a starting role. With former starters Jordan Brown and Raven Greene graduated there are two open jobs.