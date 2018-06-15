HARRISONBURG – Though James Madison and North Carolina State haven’t yet met on the football field, the Dukes could roll out a quarterback who the Wolfpack have seen before.

Pitt transfer Ben DiNucci – still in a battle with junior Cole Johnson for JMU’s starting job – played against N.C. State last season. He threw for 170 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the Panthers’ 35-17 loss.

“He’s a competitive guy,” N.C. State coach Dave Doeren said of DiNucci while discussing the Sept. 1 season-opening tilt versus James Madison. “In our game, they struggled on offense and I’m not going to say it was his fault. They just didn’t have a good day, so it’s unfair to put it on one person.”

DiNucci’s 33-yard touchdown pass to Jester Weah in the first quarter gave Pitt an initial lead.

“I know he can run. I know he’s a competitor. I know he’s tough,” Doeren said. “And the system is way different with what they’re running at JMU compared to what they were running at Pitt.

“That’ll be a change for us to evaluate him in a different type of system with the tempo, the run game and the [quarterback] run game and different things they do there.”

*****

- Doeren praised JMU offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler, who worked as an offensive analyst at N.C. State last season.

- The sixth-year Wolfpack coach said Shankweiler is a, “big picture guy because he’s been a play caller, a great high school coach, good recruiter and anytime you add someone with that kind of experience, pedigree, it helps your staff, and I know he’s great with younger coaches, too, so I know he’ll be a great mentor to those guys.”

- Doeren said N.C. State recruited JMU running back Marcus Marshall in high school.

- N.C. State defensive backs coach George Barlow spent 1999 through 2008 on staff at James Madison. He was ex-coach Mickey Matthews’ defensive coordinator in 2004 when the Dukes won their first national championship.

- JMU freshman kicker Camden Wise is the younger brother of N.C. State kicker Carson Wise.

- Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott said he tried to land defensive back Wayne Davis after Davis announced he was transferring from Ohio State. Davis, a Lake Taylor grad, moved on from the Buckeyes by joining JMU.

- Scott said he knows Davis and JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey well. Norfolk State opens their facilities to local athletes during the summer. Davis and Tucker-Dorsey would go workout with their Lake Taylor teammates at NSU’s facilities, according to Scott.

- First-year Robert Morris coach Bernard Clark Jr., who worked as defensive coordinator at Albany for the past four seasons, said even though JMU and the Great Danes didn’t match up in any of the last two seasons, he was very impressed each time he saw JMU on film while scouting for another Colonial Athletic Association opponent.

- Clark said former JMU quarterback Bryan Schor, running back Khalid Abdullah, defensive end Andrew Ankrah and linebacker Kyre Hawkins popped out on tape when watching the Dukes over the past two years.

- Clark started his college coaching career at JMU in 1998 and 1999 as defensive ends coach, overlapping with Barlow in ’99.