HARRISONBURG – Mike Houston isn’t making any decisions yet about who will lineup behind center when James Madison hosts Rhode Island this weekend.

“We’ll play the quarterback that gives us the best chance to win on Saturday,” the third-year Dukes coach said during Monday’s Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference.

This past Saturday during JMU’s 35-24 loss at New Hampshire, Houston replaced Ben DiNucci, a Pittsburgh transfer who has started all nine games this season for the Dukes, with backup Cole Johnson.

In September following a win at Richmond, Houston said his intention was to redshirt Johnson this year. At that point, Johnson had appeared in three contests. The NCAA’s new rule allows players to appear in as many as four games without burning their redshirt season.

In his fourth game, Johnson was 31-of-48 for a career-high 398 yards in relief of DiNucci against the Wildcats. Johnson also rushed for touchdown but threw three interceptions as the two quarterbacks combined for six turnovers. DiNucci fumbled on the opening possession and had a pass intercepted and returned for a score on the next possession prompting the Dukes to make a change at the position.

When Houston was asked if the two signal-callers are in an open competition ahead Saturday’s meeting with the Rams, the coach said, “I’ve answered, the question,” referring to his previous answer stating the team will use the quarterback that gives them the best chance to win.

Regardless of who plays this week, Houston said the stunning loss to New Hampshire should not be placed entirely on the quarterbacks.

“Ben’s interception was just a poor decision across the middle,” Houston said. “You can’t make that throw. Cole’s pick six is the same thing. It’s just a throw you can’t make. You’ve got to be smart with where you put the football.

“… It’s just that we’ve got to make better decisions with the football and we’ve got to be more poised in the pocket. At the same time, there’s certainly no way you can pin this performance on the quarterback. Our team did not play well enough to win and we’ve got to play better.”

Houston said needs to see that change from his team as the Dukes have now dropped two CAA games this season after finishing unblemished in league play in each of the last two seasons.

“I want to see them play the way we expect to play,” Houston said. “We need to play the way this program was built.”

- As a team, James Madison averaged only 1.7 yards per rush against UNH, but running back Percy Agyei-Obese made the most of his two carries running for 21 yards. He also caught three passes for 47 yards. Houston said Agyei-Obese will be in the rotation at running back this week against Rhode Island.

- Though Rhode Island has struggled over the last month, the Rams have their starting quarterback JaJuan Lawson healthy. Houston said he can see the leadership difference and confidence Rhode Island plays with when Lawson is healthy compared to when he’s not.

- Lawson connected three times with wide receiver Aaron Parker for touchdowns this past Saturday in URI’s loss at Elon. “He may be the most talented receiver in the league,” Houston said.