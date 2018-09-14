HARRISONBURG – Robert Morris tried to test Jimmy Moreland twice.

“The series before they did the same exact play,” Moreland, the James Madison senior cornerback, said. “This time I knew I was going to beat the block, so I saw the read and saw the quarterback throw it.

“It was just a great play.”

Moreland jumped a screen pass Robert Morris quarterback Caleb Lewis tried to connect with wide receiver Tim Vecchio on, picked it off and returned it for a 20-yard touchdown during the Dukes’ 73-7 stomping of the Colonials on Thursday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The interception was the 15th of Moreland’s career to set the school’s all-time record for career interceptions. Last week with an interception against Norfolk State, Moreland tied former JMU safety Raven Greene, who set the mark with 14 interceptions.

*****

- While Moreland has the most interceptions in school history, there were a couple of Dukes – junior safety Adam Smith and freshman defensive tackle Drew Painter – who notched their first career interceptions.

- Painter was one of a eight true freshmen along with safety Que Reid, wide receiver Devin Ravenel, kicker Camden Wise, linebacker Mateo Jackson, offensive lineman Nick Kidwell, offensive lineman Amelio Moran and defensive lineman Tony Thurston to see action against the Colonials.

- Entering Thursday, Jackson was the only first-year freshman to see regular action. Third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said he was able to use more freshmen in this game because of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule, which allows players to appear in as many as four games before their redshirt is burned. “I think that game experience is invaluable,” Houston said. “They’ve now played in a college football game whereas last year, they would not have.”

- Senior cornerback Curtis Oliver started for the first time this season. He missed the opener with an undisclosed injury and played one series in reserve during JMU’s weather-shortened win at Norfolk State.

- Houston said he was pleased with the Dukes’ defensive line play. “I like that group,” Houston said. “And the exciting part is that, for the most part, those guys that played tonight are back [next year], so there’s a lot of youth on that line. We’ve got speed. We’ve got athleticism. We’ve got size.”

- Junior defensive end John Daka was JMU’s most disruptive defensive lineman on Thursday. He had six tackles and two tackles for loss.

- Junior cornerback Charles Tutt and junior tight end Nick Carlton appeared for the first time since their 2017 season-ending injuries. Tutt returned from a torn ACL he suffered in last season’s August training camp and Carlton managed to overcome a knee injury he sustained in October. Carlton had a catch for 14 yards.

- Senior running back Marcus Marshall scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 39-yard fly-sweep touch pass from junior quarterback Ben DiNucci. DiNucci said during individual periods of practice the quarterbacks work with running backs and receivers to make sure the play is timed up properly. “That’s one of those things where it’s a fine line,” he said. “It could be hit or miss. If I send him too early or snap the ball too late, it could throw that timing off.”

- Redshirt freshman receiver Kyndel Dean had his first career touchdown catch when DiNucci found him wide open in the end zone.

- Eleven different receivers caught passes for the Dukes. Junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton led the team in catches and receiving yards for the third straight game.

- DiNucci said he thought JMU was the better team at the point of contact. The Dukes rushed for 386 yards and six scores. Marshall averaged 15.8 yards per carry and Percy Agyei-Obese averaged 18.6 yards per carry. Marshall, Agyei-Obese, DiNucci and Jawon Hamilton all had rushing touchdowns.

- The 73 points scored were the fifth most in JMU history and fourth most under Houston. In 2016, the Dukes scored 84 against Rhode Island and 80 against Morehead State. Last year, they scored 75 against Norfolk State.

- JMU has now won 18 straight games at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes have yet to lose at home under Houston.

- The Dukes’ winning streak in home openers was pushed to 16 straight victories.