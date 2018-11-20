HARRISONBURG – The redemption is nearly complete.

James Madison senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland has more than made good on his second chance.

He was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday and will graduate from JMU next month.

“Hopefully he’s got about another month and a few weeks left of his college football career,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said. “But if most people three years ago would’ve said that this day would come or this is where he ends his career, I don’t know how many people would’ve thought that was reality, so I am very proud of him.”

When Houston arrived at JMU, Moreland’s career was on hold for more than a year after him and two other teammates were booted from the program when they were charged with petty larceny in the spring of 2015. He took a week-long stay at Iowa Western Community College before returning to JMU where Houston eventually reinstated the cornerback on a trial-basis.

Since returning, Moreland has helped the Dukes win a national title during first season back with the program while continuing to ascend into one of the top players in the country.

He’s also a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS National Defensive Player of the Year) this season.

“At corner it’s not the easiest thing to do,” Houston said. “But he is a guy that impacts the ball game, and the things that fans can’t see is just how much [opponents] game plan for him as far as either not throwing at him or him taking the opposing team’s number one receiver and shutting him down.

“Sometimes we match him up against one guy, sometimes we play him on a certain side of the field and sometimes we move him around, but he impacts the game.”

Moreland finished the regular season with 40 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, a blocked punt, nine pass breakups and tied for a league-high five interceptions, which included three he returned for touchdowns.

He enters the postseason only one pick-six shy of tying the FCS career and single-season records for interceptions returned for scores.

“It’s really a credit to the whole defense and whole team,” JMU defensive coordinator Bob Trott said. “And Jimmy is really the first one to know it wasn’t just him, but I think it makes it special when the league’s voting on it and when other coaches know he was a headache to them. That’s a nice tribute. It’s sort of the best thing when your opponents can single you out and I think it’s a great tribute for him.”

Houston said it’s a terrific achievement in an even better comeback story.

“This is a guy that when I got here wasn’t even on the roster,” Houston said. “He had some difficulties and we laid out some parameters for him and some guidelines and we made it really, really hard on him that first year. It was not easy at all just on a daily basis. It was something where he had to want to be here in order to be here and he has handled himself well and I have not had any problems with him since I’ve been here.”

- Moreland was one of 14 Dukes to make one of the three All-Colonial Athletic Association teams.

- JMU hosts Delaware on Saturday in the first round of the FCS playoffs. Houston said he’s preparing his team to face all the different quarterbacks the Dukes could see. Delaware starter Pat Kehoe was injured in the first quarter of his team’s loss this past weekend against Villanova. Beyond Kehoe, Delaware could turn to Nolan Henderson, J.P. Caruso or current wide receiver Joe Walker, who used to play quarterback.

- Houston said the defense does have confidence entering this Saturday after holding the league’s top scoring team, Towson, to 21 points less than the Tigers’ season average this past Saturday. The third-year Dukes coach added he thought junior cornerback Charles Tutt played well against the Towson.

- Dukes offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said quarterback Ben DiNucci made great decisions to get JMU into the right plays and managed the offense very well in its win at Towson. The Dukes rushed for a season-high 395 yards in that contest.

- Kirkpatrick said Delaware’s linebackers – Charles Bell, Colby Reeder, Troy Reeder – are “just unbelievable and talented.”