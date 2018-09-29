RICHMOND – Behind starter Ben DiNucci, James Madison’s quarterback situation is changing.

Redshirt freshman Gage Moloney played in the fourth quarter and completed all three of his throws for 95 yards a touchdown in the Dukes’ 63-10 blowout win over rival Richmond on Saturday at Robins Stadium.

Moloney’s appearance, his first in the backup role, means JMU is planning to have junior quarterback Cole Johnson redshirt this season, according to coach Mike Houston. Johnson was the backup to start the season.



“It’s something [offensive coordinator] Donnie Kirkpatrick and I have talked about since the N.C. State game,” Houston said. “Certainly, Cole has been an important part of our program, a great contributor for us and he’s been a team guy and I didn’t want to force him to do something he didn’t want to do.

“He actually came to us and started to talking to Coach Kirkpatrick and I. I told him my thoughts on it, and he wants to do whatever he can do to help our team and he wants to be the starter one day. So he thinks this is best for him.”

Johnson has already appeared in three games, but can’t play in more than four if he wants to keep his redshirt season intact.

Moloney redshirted last year.

“I agree with [Johnson] at this point,” Houston said. “At the same time, if there comes a time and place if he’d be in there as the starter for whatever reason, we wouldn’t hesitate to put him back in there.

“But certainly it means Gage is going to get a lot more work.”

Moloney connected with Jake Brown for a 71-yard touchdown pass, which is JMU’s longest passing play of the season.

“It was a run-pass option,” Houston said. “They brought a max blitz and gave us one-on-one coverage. He made the right check and made a great throw to Jake.”

*****

- JMU was without starting defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa and starting left guard Jahee Jackson on Saturday. Houston said Atariwa is out with an injury “for a couple of weeks” and that Jackson has been suspended for a violation of team rules. Of Jackson’s suspension, Houston said, “Extremely disappointed in his conduct. We hold our kids to a high standard as far as how they represent the institution and we’ll see if rejoins us at some point this year.”

- Wide receiver Riley Stapleton registered his fourth touchdown catch of the year. He led the Dukes with five catches and 84 yards receiving.

- Jawon Hamilton’s 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown was the first for JMU since Brandon Ravenel’s 86-yarder in the Dukes’ 2016 FCS playoff win over New Hampshire.

- Houston said JMU had been waiting on Hamilton to break a kickoff return for a score.

- Cornerback Jimmy Moreland now has six pick-sixes for his career and one in each of the last three games to give him three for this season. Moreland is one interception return for a touchdown shy of the FCS’s single-season record (four held by three different players) and career record (seven set by former North Dakota State corner Marcus Williams).

- Defensive end Ron’Dell Carter recorded a sack for the second straight game. Carter, John Daka, Darrious Carter and Mike Greene each had one.

- JMU has now won 20 straight Colonial Athletic Association games and 22 versus CAA competition (when including playoff wins over New Hampshire and Stony Brook in each of the last two years).

- The Dukes have also earned seven wins in a row against teams from Virginia. This season alone JMU has beaten Norfolk State, William & Mary and Richmond – outscoring those three teams 131 to 17.