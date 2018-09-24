HARRISONBURG – It took until the final minute for James Madison to separate from rival Richmond last season.

Running back Trai Sharp’s 7-yard touchdown run with 44 seconds to play gave the Dukes a 20-13 home win over the Spiders in the narrowest regular-season contest JMU had in all of 2017.

“You look at not only last year, but you look at the last three years,” JMU coach Mike Houston said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference, “which are the ones that I’ve watched the most closely, and they’ve all went down to the wire. They’ve all been really competitive games. They all go back and forth, so I think the JMU-Richmond game is one that you can kind of throw the records and rankings and everything else out the window.

“It’s going to be a tight contest.”

JMU plays at Richmond this Saturday with kickoff set for 3 p.m. Five of the last six meetings were decided by 10 points or fewer.

Until the 10-play, 71-yard final drive, Richmond had held JMU to 271 yards of total offense in last season’s thriller.

“We fit gaps well, we tackled well and we got ‘em on the ground when we had opportunities,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said. “But our guys played hard and the JMU-Richmond game is always a tough game no matter where they’re ranked or where we’re ranked. It’s a battle.”

Houston said the game-winning score was all about his team’s effort to finish strongly. The victory extended JMU’s at-the-time win streak to 22 straight games.

“The thing that sticks out to me about the last drive last year was our team just taking that mindset of ‘We’re going to go win this thing,’” Houston said. “To be able to drive it down and really punch it in with some energy and enthusiasm there at the end of the game to go ahead and win it, I think that says a lot about the mentality of that group last year.”

*****

- JMU cornerback Jimmy Moreland was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week by the league on Monday for his five tackles, tackle for loss, pass breakup and 56-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Dukes’ win this past Saturday over William & Mary.

- Dukes defensive end Darrious Carter returned from suspension this past Saturday and recorded two tackles against the Tribe. Of Carter’s play in his first game back, Houston said, “Darrious is a little rusty and I think it was probably good for him to realize just how he’s got to get himself back into the playing groove. The one thing that’s hard for guys to probably understand some times when they miss a little bit of time, is that everybody else moves on. Obviously, the rest of our defense is playing at an extremely high level right now, and so I would anticipate seeing him really come along this week and be a bigger factor this Saturday.”

- JMU kicker Ethan Ratke missed his first two kicks Saturday, but bounced back to make the next three. Houston said he didn’t say anything to Ratke during the game, but jokingly reminded the sophomore kicker on Sunday that if he would’ve hit one of those two misses that he would’ve set a new school record for field goals in a game.