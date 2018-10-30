HARRISONBURG – A close win is something James Madison didn’t have this season until it beat Stony Brook this past Saturday.

The narrow-margin victory is something the Dukes had no problem pulling off when en route to back-to-back national championship game appearances. There was a CAA-title clinching win at Villanova in 2016, rivalry thrilling triumphs over Richmond in each of the last two years and a playoff nail-biting survival versus Weber State last December.

Third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said the 13-10 come-from-behind win over Stony Brook provided positive lessons for his players.

“It taught them and reinforced the things that cause you to win and the things that cause you to lose,” Houston said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The only close games JMU had played this season until Saturday were both losses. The Dukes took an 11-point loss at N.C. State in Week 1 and a 27-24 loss to Elon earlier this month.

“We got 5.5 out of six [team] goals this past weekend,” Houston said. “We won the penalty battle. We won the field-position battle. We won the turnover battle. We won the kicking game. The things that go into winning football games our team did.”

Against the Seawolves, JMU had only two penalties for 20 yards compared to Stony Brook’s seven penalties for 55 yards. The average starting field position for JMU was its own 32-yard line compared to Stony Brook, which had an average starting field position of its own 26. The Dukes turned the ball over once and the Seawolves turned it over twice, and JMU kicker Tyler Gray made two fourth-quarter field goals while Stony Brook kicker Alex Lucansky came up short on his game-tying attempt as time expired.

“You look at our loss to Elon a few weeks back and I think we got 1.5 [team] goals in that game,” Houston said. “And again, it was a one-possession game, but totally different in how you performed in those key areas, so I think that’s one thing to drive home.”

*****

- JMU has its longest road trip of the season this Saturday, traveling to New Hampshire for a 1 p.m. contest against the Wildcats. The Dukes have won three straight against UNH, but are 4-5 all-time when the game is played in Durham, N.H.

- Houston said JMU will face a New Hampshire team that is more similar to its preseason FCS No. 3 ranking than its current 2-6 (1-4 CAA) mark.

- The Wildcats were without quarterback Trevor Knight for all of September, but since his return are playing better, according to the JMU coach who said UNH doesn’t do as many pre-snap motions, stemming from Chip Kelly’s offense, as it has in the past, but that since the Dukes are familiar with UNH, they will be prepared for all the intricacies of the Wildcats’ system.

- Houston said he’s been impressed with tight end and former Wilson Memorial standout Mack Cullen, who has fought through injury to add depth behind Clayton Cheatham and Dylan Stapleton. Cullen’s 13-yard reception helped setup Tyler Gray’s go-ahead field goal against Stony Brook.