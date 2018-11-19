HARRISONBURG – It didn’t take long to refocus.

Probably because James Madison knows the opponent it has to beat in order to extend the season.

“Anyone that’s been in our program for more than a year certainly respects Delaware greatly,” JMU coach Mike Houston said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference, “because they understand what kind of program they have. A lot of our guys have played against [coach Danny] Rocco’s teams for several years. They understand what kind of job he does with his ball clubs and how prepared they will be.”

Houston said his players were upbeat and enthusiastic Monday morning when the team met less than 24 hours after the Dukes were disappointed about failing to earn a national seed and first-round bye for the FCS playoffs.

Instead, JMU (8-3) hosts Delaware (7-4) in the opening round on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Dukes are 11-14 all-time against their fellow conference member, but have beaten the Blue Hens in each of the last three regular seasons. The two teams did not play this fall due to the CAA’s rotating schedule.

JMU won at Delaware 20-10 last season.

“It’s kind of interesting,” Rocco said. “When you’re in the position that we’re in on selection Sunday, you really don’t know who you’re going to play and quite often in the first round, you end up playing somebody you don’t have much familiarity with, you don’t really have any video on and you haven’t really seen them on tape. So this is one situation for both Mike and his staff and our staff that we played last year.”

Houston said Delaware’s defense is anchored by its front as linebacker Troy Reeder has racked up 110 total tackles and the Blue Hens are holding opponents to only 3.8 yards per rush.

On offense, Delaware can get tricky.

“They’re going to use multiple formations,” Houston said. “Get in a lot of unbalanced and really try to get you outnumbered to run the football [and] throw off that.”

*****

- Rocco said the Blue Hens don’t know yet, but “are optimistic” that starting quarterback Pat Kehoe will play Saturday against JMU. Kehoe left in the first quarter of Delaware’s loss to Villanova this past Saturday.

- Houston said his team enters the playoffs with momentum off the last two weeks. “The thing that people don’t understand outside of our conference is just how good that Rhode Island team was,” Houston said. “That was a huge win and then being able to go on the road and beat a team like Towson and to win the game how we won it, I think we’re playing as well as we have all year right now.”

- JMU sixth-year senior running back Cardon Johnson was named CAA Offensive Player of the Week by the league on Monday for his 165 rushing yards and touchdown while averaging 12.5 yards per carry in the Dukes’ win at Towson this past Saturday.

- JMU senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland was named one of 25 finalists for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award (FCS Defensive Player of the Year). Moreland had 40 tackles, a sack, nine pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and five interceptions including three returned for touchdowns in the regular season.