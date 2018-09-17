HARRISONBURG – James Madison hasn’t lost a conference game since Halloween of 2015.

But third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston isn’t taking their 18-game Colonial Athletic Association win streak for granted. JMU opens its CAA schedule Saturday when William & Mary visits Bridgeforth Stadium.

“With William & Mary, you’re going to get a really solid, physical football team,” Houston said Monday during the CAA coaches teleconference. “You’re going to get one that really is going to challenge us.

“It’s a whole different animal compared to what we’ve been playing against the last couple of weeks, and every single week is going to be like that in the CAA.”

The Dukes throttled Robert Morris 73-7 in their final non-conference game this past Thursday.

Houston said he’d lean on his older players to express to first-time starters and young contributors about the challenges of maintaining consistency throughout the league slate.

JMU plays another rivalry game a week from Saturday at Richmond.

“You’ve really got to be singled-minded focused,” Houston said. “And I think everybody’s eyes popped this weekend with some of the play of some of the CAA teams.

“Our guys maybe got to pay a little closer attention to it with not having a game Saturday, so I think at least the young players realize just what exactly we’re up against, but certainly the older guys do and they will lead accordingly.”

This past Saturday Towson pulled an upset win at Villanova and earlier in the season there were surprises across the league when Villanova won at FBS Temple, Maine beat FBS Western Kentucky and Rhode Island won at Delaware.

The Tribe’s defense, which returns 2017 All-CAA selections linebacker Nate Atkins and strong safety Corey Parker, provides plenty of challenges. Houston said William & Mary defensive tackles Bill Murray and Will Kiely are tough for opponents to block.

“Our players remember those guys very well from last year,” Houston said. “I think they’re very athletic in the secondary and that they’ve got a lot experience in the secondary and that they’re linebackers are solid, so you have a unit that’s going to make you work for every single thing you’re going to get.

“We’re going to have to really play well on Saturday in order to move the football, and I know good and well exactly how they’re going to be when the game kicks off. They’re going to be excited to play us. It’s always a good rivalry game.”

*****

- Dukes redshirt freshman wide receiver Kyndel Dean recorded his first career touchdown catch this past Thursday against Robert Morris. Houston said he came close to playing Dean in games as a true freshman last year, but didn’t want burn his redshirt. Dean has four catches for 46 yards and a score through three games as a starter.

- Houston said he was very impressed with how some of his true freshman and redshirt freshman played when they were put into action for the first time in their careers against Robert Morris.

- William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock said, “We thought we saw a really good team in Virginia Tech, and I don't know, this [JMU] team looks really similar as far as the way they play.” The Tribe fell to the FBS Hokies, 62-17, on Sept. 8.

- William & Mary’s Week 3 game against Elon was postponed due to Hurricane Florence. Laycock said William & Mary evacuated campus on Wednesday and that Tribe coaches weren’t even allowed in their offices over the weekend. The longtime William & Mary coach said him and his staff didn’t really get a chance to get a jump on game planning for JMU because they weren’t able to meet together in the offices.