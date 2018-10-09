HARRISONBURG – James Madison is rallying around tight end Dylan Stapleton this week.

Stapleton’s fourth-quarter fumble provided Elon the final chance it needed to put together a game-winning touchdown drive for a 27-24 upset victory over the Dukes this past Saturday in Harrisonburg.

“Nobody blames him at all,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said Tuesday during his weekly press conference.

The Slippery Rock transfer, Stapleton, earned his first start as a member of the Dukes against Elon since sophomore Clayton Cheatham was sidelined with an injury. Cheatham had a boot on his foot and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, so Stapleton will likely stay atop the depth chart at the position.

For the year, Stapleton has recorded six catches for 48 yards and a score.

“I sent him a message Saturday night and told him to keep his head up,” Houston said. “I knew it bothered him because he’s a tough kid and he’s got a lot of pride in the way he plays. He cares very much about this team, so he feels like he let everybody down, but you can’t look back. You’ve got to move on. The next play is the most important and the next game is the most important, so we’re going to positively encourage him.

“… I expect him to come back and play very, very hard this week and play very, very well.”

Houston said there is a lesson from Stapleton’s miscue that the rest of the team can learn from though.

“He just ends up being the example,” Houston said. “We’ve talked about ball security a good bit this year. We really stress it during practice and now he becomes the example of why it is so important.”

*****

- There were positives for JMU in its loss to Elon that were overlooked because of the magnitude of the upset. One was how much and how well cornerback Charles Tutt played, according to Houston. Tutt has slowly worked his way back from a torn ACL. The Dukes coach said, “Overall I thought he played pretty well for a guy that hadn’t played in a year and a half, basically. He’s a little rusty, but I think Saturday probably helped him a lot.”

- JMU plays at Villanova at 1 p.m. this Saturday. Houston said the Wildcats, “are a typical Villanova football team.” Houston said just like in the past few years Villanova plays tough on defense with its 3-3-5 stack and is difficult to slow on offense when quarterback Zach Bednarczyk is healthy.

- Houston said Villanova linebacker Jeff Steeb was very good against the Dukes last year and added, “he plays football the way it’s supposed to be played.” Steeb had nine tackles and two sacks in JMU’s 30-8 win over Villanova in 2017. Through six games this season, Steeb has 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions.

- Villanova like JMU, is coming off a difficult loss. The Wildcats were beaten 13-10 on a 52-yard field goal at Maine as time expired this past Saturday.