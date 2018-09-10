HARRISONBURG – James Madison is readying for another soggy Saturday.

“We practice in any conditions to prepare our team for potential games like this,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference. “I expect a pretty rainy week and we’ll be outside all week, so we’ll be functioning in it.”

No. 2 JMU is slated to host Robert Morris on Saturday at 6 p.m., which would be just one week after earning a 17-0 win in a cross-state clash at Norfolk State that stopped and never resumed at the end of the first quarter due to lightning.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has already declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Florence could hit the Commonwealth later this week.

“We can control our effort and our attitude and our preparation, but we can’t control the weather,” Houston said. “We’ll be able to stress how to handle the ball and really work on mechanics and really prepare our kids so that if they play a game in it, it’s really second-nature stuff.”

Houston said the Dukes did more on Sunday at practice than they normally do since they only played 15 minutes of football on Saturday against the Spartans.

With a large lead after one quarter, it was likely that JMU could’ve eventually emptied its bench to give game snaps to every player that made the trip to Norfolk. JMU got a special-teams touchdown, scored once on offense, and its defense had held Norfolk State to 29 total yards.

“You cannot simulate game reps. You cannot simulate game experience,” Houston said. “And that’s the bad thing about losing [three quarters].

“Certainly we’re trying to bring our young players along more and more.”

Houston said his team was prepared to stay an extra night to complete the game on Sunday, but that Norfolk State didn’t want to play on Sunday.

*****

- Houston said even in one quarter at Norfolk State, he did see improvements from his team between Week 1 and Week 2. He mentioned on film he could see the kickoff-coverage team was fairly dominating on Saturday, and that punt-return unit was excellent.

- Both corners Curtis Oliver and Charles Tutt were dressed for Saturday’s game at Norfolk State after missing the opener at N.C. State. Oliver got in for a series against the Spartans, but Houston said both Oliver and Tutt aren’t ready to play a full game yet and that the goal is to work them in so that they can stay healthy for the duration of the season.

- Dukes sophomore punt returner D’Angelo Amos was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week by the conference on Monday. Amos had two returns for 103 yards and a touchdown in JMU’s weather-shortened win over Norfolk State. His 76-yard return for a score gave JMU a 14-0 lead.

- Houston said of Amos, “He’s a guy that just has a knack, the feel and has the vision and I do think punt returns and performing that task is hard to teach sometimes, but he just has a knack.”