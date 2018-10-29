



HARRISONBURG – There were runs from Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp that all reached the opposing secondary.

But James Madison didn’t have a rushing attempt go for more than 23 yards in its 13-10 win over Stony Brook this past Saturday.

“I thought that our offensive line did some really good things at times throughout the day,” third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association coaches teleconference, “and gave us some opportunities. And when you sit there and watch the film, you’re just so close to popping so many huge plays.”

Johnson’s 23-yard run came in the first quarter, but Marshall had a 17-yard run on a toss play in the third and Sharp had a 9-yard dash up the middle in the fourth. Even quarterback Ben DiNucci kept on a read option that netted him nine yards while sending the Seawolves in the opposite direction after a fake handoff to Marshall.

All nice gains, but not the game-changing scoring play JMU has found in the past.

“We weren’t able to get one of those out, but we were able to put together some really solid drives on the day,” Houston said. “Had an 82-yard scoring drive there in the first half and three really strong drives there in the fourth quarter, which really took care of the game.

“A lot of positives coming out of Saturday.”

Two of the three fourth-quarter drives Houston mentioned ended with a field goal – to tie the game and take the lead – off the foot of kicker Tyler Gray and the third finished with a punt from Stony Brook’s 36-yard line.

After beating Stony Brook, Houston said JMU punted from inside Seawolves territory in order to keep winning the field-position battle.

- This Saturday, the Dukes travel to New Hampshire, which earned its first CAA win of the season with a 34-0 victory at Villanova this past Saturday. Houston said the glaring difference with UNH is that the Wildcats have quarterback Trevor Knight healthy. Knight missed three games earlier this season with a shoulder injury.

- UNH coach Sean McDonnell said his defense has played better in each of the past two weeks with the shutout of Villanova and limiting Delaware to 177 yards of total offense the week before, but said, “it’s a different breed of cat coming to Durham this weekend,” in reference to JMU.

- JMU linebacker Dimitri Holloway was named CAA Defensive Player of the Week by the league on Monday for his 18 tackles and two tackles for loss in the Dukes’ win over Stony Brook. “He understands how to fit things correctly,” Houston said of Holloway.

- This past Saturday, JMU used three different cornerbacks in the spot opposite of Jimmy Moreland. Wesley McCormick started the game and both Charles Tutt and Curtis Oliver rotated into action. Houston’s reasoning for using three different players at that position was this, “If you watch, a lot of guys in and out are with different packages, so we’re playing multiple corners at a time. At different parts of the ball game, you’ll have three corners on the field and obviously Curtis and Charles have a tremendous amount of experience and Wesley is a very talented young player, so you’re going to continue to see those guys in and out. Some of it is to keep guys fresh and some of it is with situational substitutions.”

- JMU kicker Tyler Gray was named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week by the league on Monday for his two fourth-quarter field goals that helped JMU beat Stony Brook. Gray filled in for injured starter Ethan Ratke this past Saturday. Houston said Ratke is out for a few weeks.