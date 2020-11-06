DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: JMU O-Line Glad To Have Wroblewski Back

They’re happy to have Damian Wroblewski back.

For the first time since 2016, James Madison employs the same offensive line coach that it did in the previous year.

“Being able to go to more than one year and one offseason of working with a coach, it’s allowed us to build a better base,” Dukes senior left guard Truvell Wilson said about Wroblewski staying put.

Wilson and his fellow offensive linemen have never experienced the same position coach in consecutive seasons during their JMU careers until now.

Second-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti brought Wroblewski from Elon to JMU with him, and Wroblewski immediately helped the Dukes’ front improve. Last year, Wilson was one of three JMU offensive linemen to earn All-Colonial Athletic Association status as the unit paved the way for the Dukes to rush for 242.9 yards per game.

“It’s good because we get to keep the same offense in,” Wilson said, “the same scheme, same fundamentals, same drills and we are used to the personality of one person versus learning somebody new every year and learning how they work, getting used to how they run their meetings, their practice, their drills and how they train fundamentals.”

When he arrived in Harrisonburg, Wroblewski was the fourth offensive line coach in as many seasons for the Dukes. Former assistants Steve Shankweiler, Bryan Stinespring and Jamal Powell filled the job in the previous years.

“Having a new position coach and trying to learn new things, it gets kind of hard on younger guys,” senior center J.T. Timming said. “But now having the same coach over again, it’s a little bit easier. We already understand everything he wants from us, so we can just try to start running and improve. We can hit the ground going and get better every day.”

Timming said simply hearing the same terminology from Wroblewski is refreshing after adapting to the various lingo past position coaches would use earlier in his career.

“Even though the technique is similar from coach to coach, the vocabulary they use is different,” Timming said. “So you remember what the old coaches say, but moving on, you got to forget that and remember what [the new coach] wants. This year has been a lot easier so far.”

Wilson said goals can be heightened, too, when the same coach returns to lead a position, and Wroblewski is raising expectations currently for the group that brings back three starters as well. Wilson, right tackle Liam Fornadel and left tackle Raymond Gillespie were all starters last fall.

“That’s what Wrobo does,” Wilson said. “No matter how well we might do something, there’s always something we can do better. It’s never a perfect play. It’s never a perfect run. So, yes, he pushes us to always keep improving, always keep doing better and never become complacent. That’s what he preaches all the time, because if you stop learning then you cease to become a good football player.”

*****

- Timming is getting the first crack at winning the starting center job during Dukes practices, but he’ll have to hold off Connecticut transfer center Stanley Hubbard to take the gig. “It’s always motivation,” Timming said about JMU’s coaching staff bringing in an FBS transfer to compete for the role. “But it’s great to have someone here and someone working. Stanley is a great player and it’s going to push us both and make us both better players. And whoever ends up starting, it’s going to be for the right reason.” Timming was the backup to former Dukes center Mac Patrick the past few seasons.

- Timming said not much changes when he works with either quarterback, Cole Johnson or Gage Moloney. According to Timming, his only job is to make sure the snap gets back to whoever is playing quarterback.

- Wilson said his primary goal during the offseason was to become leaner.

- A scout from the Houston Texans attended practice on Thursday. JMU has also hosted scouts from the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns this fall.

- Here’s a noticeable observation from practice Thursday: The experience and depth the Dukes have at running back forces them to be detailed and execute properly even during their position drills. None of the running backs want to be the one to slow their drill down. Watching the group closely, position coach Matt Merritt was thorough in his instruction during ball-carrying drills, ball-security drills and pass-protection drills. And senior running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton push the pace, so the drills move very quickly. It’s easy to see why that group is so successful.

- There’s a position battle brewing at slot receiver with Devin Ravenel, Solomon Vanhorse and Kris Thornton all in the mix. As noted last week, Vanhorse is working more in the slot than he is at running back.

- North Carolina transfer Noah Turner was taking some first-team reps at tight end on Thursday.