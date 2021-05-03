 DukesofJMU - FIELD NOTES: JMU Gets Another First Series INT
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 13:52:29 -0500') }} football Edit

FIELD NOTES: JMU Gets Another First Series INT

James Madison linebacker Kelvin Azanama secures an interception during the Dukes' win over North Dakota on Sunday.
James Madison linebacker Kelvin Azanama secures an interception during the Dukes' win over North Dakota on Sunday. (Daniel Lin / DN-R)
Greg Madia • DukesofJMU
Publisher
@Madia_DNRSports

For the second time in two playoff games, James Madison’s defense thwarted its opposition’s first series with an interception.

On Sunday, Dukes linebacker Kelvin Azanama snagged one out of the air when safety Que Reid delivered a jarring hit to rattle free what looked like would be a completed pass from North Dakota quarterback Tommy Schuster to tight end Adam Zavalney. Reid’s blow sent the football into flight and Azanama, alertly following the play, was there to intercept it and return it 12 yards.

That setup a field goal, which provided JMU an initial lead in its 34-21 victory in the national quarterfinals.

“With the turnovers, that’s always a goal of ours,” JMU linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said, “to get the ball back to the offense. And I think we did a good job of that today.”

Azanama’s pick came one play after he was flagged for a pass interference penalty on third down, so not only did he halt the Fighting Hawks’ first bit of success, but he atoned for his own mistake.

“It was great for us, and great for his confidence,” Tucker-Dorsey said, “after getting a bad play like that on the first one and then making right up for it. That was really big for him and I’m really happy for him because that’s the first pick for [a linebacker] in a while, so it definitely helped the confidence of the defense.”

JMU got its second interception from senior cornerback Wesley McCormick in the second quarter when McCormick perfectly jumped a screen pass and appeared destined for the end zone with an open field in front of him. But, he sank to the ground when he pulled his groin within the first few strides of his return.

That was McCormick’s second interception in as many weeks. In the Dukes’ opening-round win against VMI, he stopped the Keydets from scoring on their first series when he outdueled All-American wide receiver Jakob Herres for a fade pass in the end zone.

Those strong defensive starts have carried throughout the rest of their playoff triumphs to this point. JMU is intercepting passes at an increased rate this postseason. The Dukes have five in two playoff wins over VMI and North Dakota, which is up from the five they had across five regular-season games.

*****

- James Madison’s win over North Dakota was the Dukes’ 11th straight win in a home playoff game. That streak dates back to 2016.

- The victory also pushed JMU to 5-2 against teams from the Missouri Valley Football Conference since the 2016 season.

- Dukes wide receiver Antwane Wells’ 143 receiving yards was the fourth-most by a JMU receiver in its playoff history.

North Dakota coach Bubba Schweigert said even though the Fighting Hawks had an idea the Dukes would feature Wells Jr., it was difficult to stop him.

Wells caught passes for long gains of 19 yards, 38 yards and 63 yards in the victory. His 63-yard reception went for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

“We knew he was going to be targeted deep coming into the game,” Schweigert said. “One was a double-move in the first half that setup a score and then they went big personnel [later in the game]. But there’s an advantage when you’re ahead.

“You can take some shots in games and try to end games, but they’re up two scores and had us in a short-yardage situation. We have to load up the box and try to get a stop if they’re going to run the football and then they just go one-on-one and [Wells Jr.] was able to make the play. So, very talented receiver and we knew coming in that he’s talented and that we’d have to hold up to him at some point whether we were in zone or man.”

- While McCormick went down with injury Sunday, the Dukes did benefit from the return of senior cornerback Greg Ross, who missed the previous two games with injury. Ross, a transfer from North Carolina, had a tackle and a pass breakup in the win.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDU4MDM5NTIiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2phbWVzbWFkaXNvbi5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3MvZmllbGQtbm90ZXMtam11LWdldHMtYW5vdGhlci1maXJz dC1zZXJpZXMtaW50IgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmphbWVzbWFkaXNvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG bmV3cyUyRmZpZWxkLW5vdGVzLWptdS1nZXRzLWFub3RoZXItZmlyc3Qtc2Vy aWVzLWludCZjNT0yMTQ1ODAzOTUyJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==