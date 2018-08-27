HARRISONBURG – It’s not just Ryan Finley that has the attention of James Madison.

The Dukes open Saturday at N.C. State and Finley, the Wolfpack senior quarterback, threw for 3,518 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, and at one point held the longest streak of pass attempts (339) without an interception in the FBS.

“Not only do they have him, but they have three receivers that are three of the better receivers in the ACC,” JMU coach Mike Houston said Monday during the Colonial Athletic Association teleconference. “[Kelvin] Harmon was an 1,000-yard player last year. [Jakobi] Meyers led them in touchdowns last year, and [Stephen] Louis is a fifth-year guy that has put up some huge numbers.

“So not only do you have Finley, but you have a supporting cast that’s as talented as we’re going to face.”

If JMU sticks to what’s done in the past defensively, the Dukes will try to match those receivers in man coverage with senior cornerbacks Rashad Robinson, Jimmy Moreland and Curtis Oliver.

Moreland had eight interceptions last year. Robinson had seven.

“We have some experience back there, and we have some guys that I think have some ability back there,” Houston said. “Certainly they’re going to be challenged on Saturday, so we’ve got to be on top of our game and we’ve got to be ready to play.

“The big thing is we can’t make the big mistake. We’ve got to keep everything in front of us and do a great job with our open-field tackling.”

- JMU doesn’t have a starting quarterback yet as the competition between juniors Cole Johnson and Ben DiNucci, a Pittsburgh transfer, has continued into game week. Houston said, “One of our quarterbacks will start the game Saturday.”

- A year ago, JMU opened its season with an 34-14 easy win over FBS East Carolina. In 2015, Houston earned his first win over an FBS squad when his team at The Citadel took down South Carolina. He said Saturday’s task for the Dukes is a bigger challenge than those previous FBS opponents were for his teams.

- N.C. State sent four defensive linemen to the NFL this past April, but they’ve reloaded according to JMU’s third-year coach. Houston said Wolfpack defensive linemen Darian Roseboro and Eurndraus Bryant played plenty last year and are talented.

- Houston said N.C. State linebacker Germaine Pratt is probably the best defensive player the Wolfpack have.